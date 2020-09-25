DANDRIDGE—With the postseason nearing, every program is doing everything possible to ensure their prepared for district tournaments.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, a season in 2020 was uncertain at best. Yet, here we are, just a week away from starting the most important portion of the year with district tournaments on the horizon.
For Cocke County High Lady Red volleyball coach Jamie Messer, this time of year brings extra excitement as he gets set to embark on his first venture into the postseason of his high school coaching career.
“I’ve never been to a postseason before,” Messer said. “I’m not really sure what to expect, but our girls can play. They’re going to have to prove that they can play with one another.”
It’s been an overall historical season for the Lady Red to this point in the year. Led by seven seniors, the program has exceeded expectations by amassing 11 victories, and breaking a longstanding winless drought to Morristown West during the 2020 season.
“It’s been a great experience,” Messer said. “The Seniors, I felt, helped me out tremendously. There is still quite a few things I have to learn and I feel like as a team we still have a few things we need to work on.”
Cocke County wrapped up its 2020 District 2-AAA slate on Thursday against the league-leading Jefferson County Lady Patriots.
The Lady Patriots proved to be as good as advertised in a 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-11) win in straight sets over teh Lady Red.
Jefferson County (14-4, 7-0 District 2-AAA) started the match on a 7-0 run led by Bella Webb, who scored five aces and a handful of kills in the win against Cocke County (11-7, 3-5 District 2-AAA).
Paige Niethammer stopped the momentum for Jefferson County with two straight aces to get the Lady Red back into the set. Cocke County capitalized off a few errors from the Lady Patriots and kept the deficit to single digits.
Abigail Kirk dominated around the net with a team-high seven kills and a pair of blocks in the loss.
The Lady Red kept the score close throughout the first set, but ultimately Jefferson County closed it out with a 25-17.
In the second set, JCHS began basically the same way it had in the first.
Jefferson County’s, Isabelle Johnson led the charge with one of her six kills on the night to go on yet another 7-0 run.
Looking back on a strong first set by the Lady Red, it seemed as if they would slowly climb their way back into it. However, the lead for Jefferson County only grew from there.
The Lady Patriots only allowed 10 points for CCHS to take a 2-0 lead in the best of five sets and set their eyes on the sweep.
Unlike the second set, the Lady Red would match the tempo early when Kirk and Niethammer scored two consecutive times to cut the lead to 5-7.
Jefferson County found itself in a battle with the Lady Red midway through the match. The Lady Patriots closed out the third set capitalizing on a few errors that would halt any comeback that Cocke County would attempt.
After keeping it close early, CCHS would fall to the Lady Patriots 3-0 in their final regular season district match.
Cocke County will close the regular season next week with a trio of matches. The Lady Red will play their final home match of the season on Monday, as they host Sevier County.
