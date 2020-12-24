GATLINBURG—The 2020 portion of the 2020-21 campaign is officially a wrap for the Cocke County Lady Red.
After completing their stay at the Smoky Mountain Classic at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn., the Lady Red are off for the holidays.
They wrapped up their stay at the holiday tourney on Wednesday, finishing with a win and a pair of losses in a slate that featured a nearby Division II program in east Tennessee, a middle Tennessee foe and an out of state opponent from Alabama.
After falling to Lakeway Christian on Monday, Cocke County (6-5) bounced back with a victory over Briarwood Christian Academy (Ala.), 60-55 on Tuesday.
Sydney Clevenger led the Lady Red in scoring for the second consecutive night, posting 17 points in the victory.
Camryn Halcomb and Jaylen Cofield each joined her in double figures. Halcomb finished with 14, and Cofield added 10 more for the Lady Red.
Emily Scott paced Briarwood Christian with 16 points. She was joined in double figures by Maddie Vaughn’s 13-point effort, and Anna Martin’s 12-point outing.
Cocke County opened the night with a 10-8 lead at the end of the first period, but trailed 29-23 going into the half.
The Lady Red did a good job of forcing Briarwood Christian into uncomfortable situations, getting to the free-throw line early and often. All of their first 10 points of the night came from the charity stripe on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting from the line.
Though they had their first makes from the field in the second quarter, Briarwood Christian put up 21 points in the second, with 10 made field goals to take a six point lead into the half.
Cocke County responded with a scoring outburst of its own to start the second half.
Led by an explosive third quarter from Clevenger, who had 11 points in the frame, the Lady Red narrowed the gap to one at 44-43 going into the fourth.
The free-throw line would once again play in the Lady Red’s favor in the fourth, as they shot a collective 11-of-12 from the stripe to pull ahead in the final period.
Briarwood Christian was held to 11 points over the final eight minutes, which allowed CCHS to fight back and claim a much needed 5-point victory before closing out the 2020 portion of the season.
The Lady Red are next set to be in action on Monday, Jan. 4, when they venture to Grainger to face the currently unbeaten Lady Grizzlies.
Tip-off between Cocke County and Grainger is slated for 6:30 p.m.
