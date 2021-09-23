It's been an incredible week for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
After knocking off Gatlinburg-Pittman in their District 2-A opener on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles topped Pigeon Forge in extra time, 3-2, to get off to a perfect 2-0 start in league play on Thursday.
Junior Kaymen Moss scored two goals, including the game winner in extra time. She booted in the golden goal after the Pigeon Forge goal keeper made the save on a free kick and put the ball back in play. Her shot from 25 yards out decided the match and gave the Lady Eagles a crucial district victory.
The Lady Eagles have a week between games. They'll return to the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 30 to take on former district foe Austin-East. That match kicks off at Cosby at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.