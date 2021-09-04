Offensive firepower and a crucial stop at the goal line.
The Cocke County Fighting Cocks broke out all the theatrics to get their first win of 2021.
After giving up the tying score early in the fourth quarter, Cocke County rallied, and found a little luck, to down the Heritage Mountaineers for a 29-27 victory on Friday night.
Tied at 21 with under five minutes to play, Baylor Baxter found a wide open Brazen Stewart for his third and most important passing touchdown of the night. Baxter then found a little fortune with wide open field to run after a botched snap on the extra-point attempt, giving Cocke County a 29-21 lead with 4:25 remaining.
Heritage went back to the ground, where it rushed for 262 yards the entire night. A 66-yard drive ended with Cayleb O’Conner’s third rushing touchdown of the night from five yards out, but the Mountaineers needed a two-point conversion to draw even.
The Fighting Cocks’ defense stood stiff on the attempt, getting the stop that led to a crucial victory.
