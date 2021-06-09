MARSHALL, Minn.—Three Tusculum University student-athletes have been named to the 2021 NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America Baseball Team.
Daulton Martin and Mitch McCain were named to the All-America third team, while Brandon Trammell received honorable mention recognition.
The CCA All-America Team is selected by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) from schools playing Division II baseball and was first established in 2007.
Martin, a second baseman from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, garners his second D2CCA All-America accolade of his career after earning first team distinction in 2019. The three-time All-American (2018, 2019, 2021) and All-Region (2018, 2019, 2021) selection finished with a .336 batting average this year where he totaled 51 hits including a league-best four triples (29th in NCAA II). His 12 home runs in 2021 are third in the league, while his 48 RBI and 53 runs scored are both third-best in the SAC. He has been hit by a pitch 20 times (1st in SAC / 3rd in NCAA II) in 2021 which are a new TU single-season record. He is 12-of-13 in stolen bases and leads the team with 93 fielding assists.
Martin accounted for 16 multi-hit games including a 4-for-4 performance in the series opener with Limestone where he tied a TU single-game record with nine RBI including two home runs with one of them being a grand slam. He followed in the second game of the series with three hits, including two more homers and five RBI against the Saints. He was tabbed the NCBWA Region Player of the Week as well as SAC Player of the Week and TSWA College Player of the Week.
Martin is TU's all-time leader in hits (293), runs scored (236), at-bats (793), doubles (66), runs batted in (193), total bases (480), walks (150) and hit-by-pitch. He is also second in school history in triples (17), on-base percentage (.496), assists (489) and tied for third in stolen bases (49). In 2020, Martin was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team.
McCain, a graduate student from Lawrenceville, Georgia, becomes the third Pioneer this year to garner All-America honors and the 24th in program history. He posted a team-best 1.38 earned run average in his 18 mound appearances. He went 3-2 and posted eight saves which are the second-most in the region this year. His saves total is also second-best in a TU single-season. He limited the opposition to a .148 batting average while tallying 53 strikeouts in his 39 innings on the mound. He was named to D2CCA All-Southeast Region first team while also earning All-SAC laurels.
McCain recorded 15 saves in his career, which are the fourth-most in Tusculum history, while his 75 career mound appearances are second in the TU record book. He amassed 166 strikeouts in his 122.2 career innings pitched while posting an 11-9 record and a 3.66 ERA.
Trammell, a senior from Knoxville, Tennessee, earns his second All-America honor this spring after being named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America third team. He led the Pioneers with his .387 batting average and a conference-best 61 RBI (6th in NCAA II). The University of Tennessee transfer pounded out 58 hits (3rd in SAC) including a team-best 13 home runs (2nd in SAC / 40th in NCAA II).
The 2021 All-SAC first team choice recorded 21 multi-hit games with nine doubles, two triples while going 11-of-15 in stolen bases. His .733 slugging percentage is best on the team (5th in SAC), while his .473 on-base percentage is seventh in the conference. He has recorded five outfield assists this year and was named to the NCBWA All-Region first team earlier this month.
The Pioneers went 30-11 overall this year and are currently ranked 15th in the nation. Tusculum established a school and SAC single-season record with 25 league wins this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.