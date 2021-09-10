NEWPORT—The Cocke County Lady Red have found something that’s got them clicking.
On Thursday they picked up one of the biggest wins the program’s seen in quite some time, and easily the biggest of first-year head coach Heather Williams’ short tenure.
The Lady Red picked up their second District 2-AAA victory of the season on Thursday, this time over next-door rival Jefferson County. They didn’t just merely defeat one of the perennial powers in the district, though, they swept them in straight sets.
Not since the 2017 season had Cocke County (5-5, 2-3 District 2-AAA) even won a set against the Lady Patriots. It’s been far longer since the program took a match from their longtime rival.
The win makes the Lady Red winners in three of their last four outings, as the group seems to be clicking with the mid-point of the season fast approaching.
CCHS had to grind out each of the three sets, winning all three by a combined eight points. The Lady Red took the opening set by a score of 25-21, and won each of the last two sets 25-23.
Junior Paige Niethammer led CCHS with a team-high nine kills and an ace. Her younger sister, freshman Abby Niethammer followed with six kills and a pair of aces.
Abigail Erby had a big night with a team-high 13 assists. She also added four kills. Senior Camryn Halcomb followed Erby in assists with eight.
Cocke County is back in action against Pigeon Forge on Monday. That game will be on the road with a 6 p.m. start time.
