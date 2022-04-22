COSBY—The Eagles claimed a much needed district win Wednesday afternoon against the Jellico Blue Devils. Cosby overcame a five run deficit to top Jellico 8-6. The victory keeps Cosby in contention for a share of the regular season district title.
Dom Cowles gave up six hits over seven innings of work all while striking out 10 Blue Devils to earn the win. Cosby head coach Justin Hite was proud of the fight Cowles showed after an early injury.
“Dom Cowles hurt his leg in the first inning and had to see the trainer,” Hite said. “He was gashed up pretty good, but he goes out there and absolutely…he’s the pitcher of the year in the conference. He’s going to get my vote when we get there, but that guy goes out there and competes his tail off.”
It was smooth sailing for Cowles in the early going after he retired the side in order in the top of the first. A leadoff triple and wild pitch would lead to the first run of the game for Jellico in the second. Cowles kept his composure striking out two of the four batters he faced in the inning.
Trouble found Cowles in the third inning when facing the Blue Devils lineup for the second time through the order. A string of singles, an error and a two run double had the Devils up 4-0 within the blink of an eye. The fifth run would cross the plate before Cowles stopped the bleeding with an inning ending strikeout.
Cosby’s offense was relatively quiet until the third. The Blue Devils’ starter issued walks to Brayden Hall and Cowles to start the bottom half. Cyler Davis laced a single to center to load the bases.
Cosby catcher Brad Warden hit into a fielder’s choice to push across the first run of the game. The Eagles would score another on a wild pitch before the inning ended.
Finally having some run support on his side, Cowles’ confidence soared from that point on. He would retire the side in short order to start the fourth and bring Cosby’s bats to the plate once again.
The Eagles rode the momentum shift for a big fourth inning. With runners on the corners, Cowles would help his own cause with an RBI single. Davis followed with his second hit of the game, a double, to score two runs and knot the game at five. Warden delivered an RBI single in the very next at bat to give Cosby their first lead of the game.
With the narrow lead in hand, Cowles returned to the mound and gave up just one run over his final three innings. He would punch out six of the final 11 batters he faced to finish the game.
Cosby would plate a pair in the bottom half of the fifth to take a three run lead. A leadoff triple by Jellico in the sixth would lead to a run, but Cowles bounced back striking out the next three hitters. The lone blemish for Cowles in the seventh was a walk that proved to be of little consequence.
Coach Hite gave all the credit to his team for having the tenacity to fight and keep their district title hopes alive. He said the win should be celebrated as a defining moment for Cosby baseball.
“I’ve told them you have to get ready for May and you have to win these Monday/Tuesday conference games. I couldn’t be more proud of them and told them that this is all them. I didn’t hit one ball today and didn’t throw one pitch,” Hite said.
“We’ve come a long way. Depending on one other game, this gives us potentially a share of the regular season district championship. I don’t get emotional very often, but that last ball was put in play and I was choking it back. These guys have given me everything they’ve got, and that’s all you can ask for.
“We’ve had the growing pains, the ups and downs, but today was different. Usually our philosophy after wins is you go home, enjoy it and be ready tomorrow. This one needs to be celebrated because this is a big deal for Cosby baseball.”
The Eagles tallied eight hits on the afternoon while receiving six free passes and striking out eight times. Hite said the team has focused on having a better approach at the plate and limiting their strikeouts. He said it’s nice to see his players growing up before his eyes.
“We’ve cut down on some of the strikeouts, which is the main thing. It’s single A baseball. You have to put the ball in play and make people make plays. We’ve tweaked with the lineup a little bit to get some guys with more experience toward the bottom to turn things over. It’s a great thing to see the guys maturing and playing the game. I’m proud of the effort and where we are.”
Cosby’s regular season is coming to a rapid close with just seven games remaining on the schedule before the district tournament. Hite said his team has much to look forward to over the coming weeks with their destiny in their own hands. He said his team deserves to have a successful end to the season.
“I’m looking forward to these guys having some success and growing. I told them from the start that if high school sports are the pinnacle of your life, you’ve not lived a very full life. But at this point, this is the biggest thing in their life. I want to see these guys keep buying in. I’m not a big believer in people deserving things, but the way these guys come to work everyday, we should be up there deserving it.
The Eagles will play their final home game of the season on Friday, April 29. They will finish the season with a pair of road games against University and North Greene.
