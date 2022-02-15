The regular season and district slate came to a close for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks Monday evening as they took on the Grainger County Grizzlies.
Four players scored in double figures for the Big Red, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the potent offense of the Grizzlies. It was a back and forth affair most of the evening with the Fight Cocks nipping at the heels of Grainger County.
The Grizzlies would manage to jump out to an early 15-11 lead after the first quarter of play. Cocke County slowly chipped away at the lead in the second quarter. Kyler Hayes hit a basket midway through the period to bring the Big Red within two at 19-17. That would be the closest the Fighting Cocks would get for the remainder of the contest.
Cocke County would go on to lose the game 65-55. They will play Grainger again in the semifinals of the district tournament this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.