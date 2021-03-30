COSBY—Four RBIs is a typical day’s work for Cosby Lady Eagles senior Daycee Weeks.
Batting clean-up in the rotation, Weeks perfectly filled the role in Monday’s 10-8 victory over Class AAA Sevier County. She finished the game a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run and an extra base hit to power the Lady Eagles to the win.
“Daycee’s got one of the most beautiful swings I’ve seen,” Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. “She almost looks effortless while doing it. Our seniors as a whole gave us a lift tonight.”
As a team Cosby (4-1) had 10 base hits to go with seven RBIs in the victory. It’s the fourth time this year the Lady Eagles have surpassed double figures in runs scored. It’s only the first in five games they’ve gone a full seven innings in a game in 2021.
“It’s good for us to have games like this,” Bryant said. “It’s only going to help us in the long run. It helps us learn. Also beating a team by playing up like this is going to help. This is a tournament sport and that’s what we’re striving to improve for.”
Timely hitting powered Cosby to victory over the Bearettes on Monday evening.
After falling in an early hole, the Lady Eagles rallied with three runs in the second and third innings to hold their first lead. Sevier County tied the game in the fourth but Cosby came back with runs in the bottom half to preserve its lead and come out on top.
“We were able to manufacture some runs late,” Bryant said. “In the end we were able to pull out the win with grit and determination, and that’s only going to serve us well as we move forward.”
Freshman Reese Michaels closed out the win in the circle for Cosby, picking up four strikeouts and working out of a late jam that saw Sevier County put the tying runs in scoring position. She also helped herself with an RBI on a 1-for-3 showing at the plate.
“She has played lights out to start the year,” Bryant said. “To step into a pressure situation like this and pull out the win is huge for anyone, much less a freshman. She’s someone that I feel gets stronger as the game goes.
“She gains more command of the game as it goes, and when you’ve got a freshman that can do that the sky’s the limit on what you can accomplish.”
Sevier County had the first three runs on the board in the first, but Cosby managed to get two back. Shylee Weeks was the first across for the Lady Eagles, as she and Leia Groat got back to the plate after reaching on back-to-back singles.
Shylee Weeks finished 2-for-4 from the plate. Groat had Cosby’s first RBI on a 1-out single in the bottom half of the first.
The Bearettes put one on in the second but were sat down in order after a quick lead-off single.
After working out of the top half, Michaels rung in the tying run on a 2-out RBI single to plate Kylee Cornwell to make it a 3-3 game going into the third.
Cornwell finished the night with multiple hits, as well, going 2-for-3 in the win.
“We knew what our seniors would give us and some of our returning starters, but to have freshmen like Shylee, Kylee and Reese come in and give us the production they have has been a huge jolt to our offense,” Bryant said.
Michaels and the Lady Eagles defense sat Sevier County down in order in the third, prompting Daycee Weeks for a 2-run bomb in the bottom of the third to give Cosby a 5-3 lead.
Cosby had runners on second and third shortly after but couldn’t move them across.
Mistakes in the field allowed Sevier County to get the two runs it gave up back, keeping it a tie game at 5-5 going to the bottom of the fourth.
Cosby put four more on the board in the bottom half. Daycee Weeks rung in her next two runs on a bases-clearing double with one out to make it a 7-5 lead for the Lady Eagles. She’d later get herself across by taking advantage of Sevier County errors to make it a three run lead.
Olivia Hicks brought in the final run of the inning on a sacrifice ground-out RBI to put Cosby ahead 9-5 going into the fifth.
“I think it speaks volumes for us the way we’ve been able to score early in the season,” Bryant said. “Our girls are up in the box and ready every time. It’s been a pleasant surprise because I was concerned about where our offense would come from before the season started.”
The Bearettes made it a game late, scoring three runs in the top half of the sixth to get back within one. Daycee Weeks scored off another Sevier County error in the bottom half, though, giving Cosby an insurance run going into the top of the last.
Michaels picked up her fourth strikeout of the contest to start the seventh, but Sevier County put a pair in scoring position. The Lady Eagles worked out of it, though, preserving the 2-run win over the Class AAA foe.
