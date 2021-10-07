JELLICO—It's on to the regional round for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
With Tuesday's results in the District 2-A Tournament, the Lady Eagles secured a spot in the Region 1-A Tournament coming up next week.
Topping Jellico 3-2 in a feverish rally of the semifinals, Cosby advanced to play top seed Gatlinburg-Pittman immediately after in the district title game. Looking to play spoiler, the Lady Eagles took the first set from G-P, but ultimately fell 3-1 for a runner-up finish for the second consecutive season.
It's been a challenging season for first-year head coach Taylor Halcomb. Brought in to take over the program shortly before the season began, and faced with the hurdle of not being able to play, or even practice on the team's home floor until the final week of the season, she's taken everything in stride and is reaping the rewards of her and the team's labor.
Tuesday's battle was just a microcosm of how Cosby's season has played out.
After taking the opening set, 25-18, the Lady Eagles quickly found themselves on the brink of elimination after back-to-back set wins by Jellico.
With the season on the line, Cosby tied the match at 2-2 with a 25-15 win in the third set, forcing a winner-take-all fifth set. The Lady Eagles kept the momentum in their favor, taking the frame 15-9 to advance to the district finals and extend their season to the next leg of the tourney.
At night's end, not only was the team recognized with silver plaque to acknowledge their efforts and their passage through to the regional round, but Lexie Barnes and Shylee Weeks earned All-District accolades.
Barnes was crowned the district's Hitter of the Year, while Weeks took the league's Rookie of the Year title after a strong sophomore campaign. Chesnie Barnes, Katie Myers and Karlie Clark earned honorable mention accolades.
Moving ahead, Cosby will get set to play District 1-A champion South Greene in next week’s Region 1-A semifinal round. That match will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at South Greene High School. The winner locks itself into the championship match and Class A Sectional round of the postseason.
