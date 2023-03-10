NEWPORT — Daniel Dudley will admit he was “not very fast” in high school.
Still, like many other athletes at Sevier County, he tested his speed and endurance through track each spring.
“At that time, if you didn’t do anything else in the spring, you ran track,” he summarized.
Fast forward several years, and Dudley is now in his second stint as a coach at Cocke County High School — with the first period coming in 2007-2011.
More importantly, after assisting former coach Mark Hawk during his previous stop in Newport, Dudley is now in his second season as head coach for the Cocke County track and field team.
Along the way, he has learned plenty about the sport — and the specifics and stigmas that come along with it.
“Working with Coach Hawk, I just kind of fell in love with it,” said Dudley. “The athletic development side of it. And he was pretty impactful in showing me the fundamentals of the sport.
“Because it’s more nuanced than you would think. 18 different events, each one with a different technique to it.”
As far as CCHS is concerned, Dudley feels good about how those events will turn out on the girls’ and boys’ sides.
“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “Girl-wise, we’re a veteran group. This is the first group that’s been with us all four years. They know what the expectation is, and they’ve seen that success and help give that to the young kids. We’re really well-rounded.”
“Boys, it’s hard to replace four All-State sprinters, and that’s what we did,” he added. “A lot of young ones this year, not as physically developed yet — but they’re going to be. I think they’ve gotten off to a good start this year.”
When asked about possible state contenders, Dudley reeled off a long list.
But he began with senior Jenna Pittman, who finished as an All-State cross-country runner in the fall.
Both Pittman and CCHS sophomore Evan Miller are currently clocking around “35 miles per week,” per Dudley, with Pittman adding later that she’s up to 40 now.
Dudley also mentioned promise for senior Jessi Swanger, a 200-meter and 400-meter specialist who could possibly even be a pentathlon entry.
“She’s pretty good at everything,” Dudley said.
Finally, Dudley addressed the girls’ 4 x 200-meter relay team, a group that “would have made it to state last year” — if not for a literal blockage.
“There was a block cart on the track between the second and third legs,” Dudley lamented. “It probably knocked us out of going to state.”
As far as the boys are concerned, Dudley is feeling good about the aforementioned youth.
And he mentioned one shot for success in Jacob Robertson, who notched the 40-foot mark in shot put at a preseason event last Saturday.
Overall, Dudley also said that the goal for this year is “to get around 30” kids to the sectional round this year.
Not only would that number of kids mark a strong season for the program — it would automatically help Dudley recruit for next year, as he “beats the hallways” for a sport that is still not widely popular.
“Kids gravitate toward success,” he explained. “But I don’t know that a lot of people knew track and field existed until maybe 10 years ago in this county, and there have been some great athletes to come through here.
“It’s something that’s growing, and there’s been success there. We’ve just got to continue that uphill climb. I would still like to see more kids out, to be honest with you. It helps kids with multiple sports.”
If nothing else, Dudley has been able to fall back to a line he uses often — one that harkens to his own time as a track athlete.
“We’ve never made anybody slower,” he quipped. “Whatever sport you play, speed is part of it.”
