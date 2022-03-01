COSBY—The 2021-22 season came to a close for the Cosby Lady Eagles Friday evening as they fell to the Lady Bulldogs of Hampton, 55-38. Riding high off their fifth straight district championship, the Lady Eagles were looking to make some noise within the region and hopefully reach the state tournament.
Those plans fell apart in the second half of the quarterfinal after the Lady Bulldogs blitzed Cosby, outscoring them 33-21 over the final 16 minutes of play. The Lady Eagles had their chances, but the rim was not kind to them on their home court. A constant full court press from Hampton certainly didn’t do the Lady Eagles any favors.
Head coach Cody Lowe said his team prepared as much as possible but in game results are hard to predict.
“The press really gave us a hard time even though we worked on it in practice the last few days. You watch them on film and they press 32 minutes, whether they are up 30 or down 30,” Lowe said. “We didn’t handle it very well and when we did get good looks they didn’t fall. The way we shot the basketball was really frustrating.”
Cosby had decent looks at the basket throughout the second half, but shot after shot would rattle out and lead to a Hampton rebound. The Lady Bulldogs would pound the blocks on offense and snag multiple boards, which lead to second chance points.
With the lead growing for Hampton, the Lady Eagles resorted to shots from long range to try and close the gap. Cosby made five threes in the contest, all of which came from freshman Shylee Shelton. Shelton would lead all scorers in the contest with 20.
Lowe said he thought the looks from deep were good, but the rim didn’t provide a friendly bounce.
“I would rather run a little more offense to create shots around the basket, but we got some good looks that we couldn’t turn down. We have some good shooters but they just didn’t go for us. Things just didn’t go our way tonight. I really thought we could have won this game.”
Cosby held an 11-10 lead at the end of one after all five starters put points on the board in the frame. Hampton’s offense finally found its groove in the second just as the Lady Eagles went cold. Shelton secured all six points for the team in the second period, but Hampton would double that total thanks to Taylor Berry and Maddison McClain.
Each hit a shot from deep and combined for eight points in the period. Cosby’s one point lead turned into a five points deficit, down 22-17 at the break.
Hampton opened the second half with a 6-2 run after Cosby’s Gracie Johnson hit her first shot from the field. Undeterred, Cosby continued to battle but too many offensive rebounds for Hampton would be their undoing.
Hampton’s lead would reach 10 points before the close of the third quarter and they never looked back. Shelton would carry Cosby once again in the fourth quarter hitting back-to-back three pointers on her way to eight for the period.
Her final two points of the game came from the free throw line where she knocked down a pair to trim the Hampton lead to nine with under 4 minutes left to play.
Lowe praised the freshman’s efforts not only for how she performed against Hampton, but for her play across the entire season. “I thought Shylee played extremely well tonight. She shot the ball very well for a freshman who was playing in her first regional game. She has done some really special things for us all season. We usually get more from our other players, but tonight wasn’t their night.”
The final eight points of the game would be scored by Hampton as the Lady Eagles would fail to secure any rebounds on either end of the floor. Although it wasn’t the desirable outcome in their final game, Lowe said he was proud of the way his team played this year.
“I was really proud of the effort they showed all season long. We take a lot of pride in going undefeated in the district and winning another district championship. The season didn’t finish the way we wanted it to, but I think we were able to do some good things this year.”
Cosby will return nearly its entire roster next year with the lone exception being point guard Gracie Johnson. Several Cosby players took home additional hardware once the dust settled in the district. Shylee Shelton finished off her impressive freshman campaign by being named Co-Player of the Year in District 2-1A and regular season Most Valuable Player. Junior Kinley Coggins was named Most Valuable Player in the District Tournament, and fellow junior Katie Myers was named to the All Tournament Team. Johnson was also named All Tournament after the last district game of her career.
Cosby finished the season with an 11-18 overall record and perfect 6-0 mark in regular season district play. The future on The Hill is extremely bright as the next round of talent is sure to make an impact next season at the Eagles’ Nest.
HAMPTON (55): Taylor Berry 15, Kylie McClain 10, Macy Henry 9, Linsey Jenkins 8, Maddison McClean 7, Breanna Davis 6.
COSBY (38): Shylee Shelton 20, Gracie Johnson 9, Ali Smith 4, Katie Myers 2, Kinley Coggins 2, Maddie Miller 1.
