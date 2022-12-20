Cosby 1

Cosby’s 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 state runner-up teams will be the first groups honored on The Hill in January as part of what could become an annual series titled, “Legends on The Hill.”

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — To this day, Eric Coggins cannot listen to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” for too long.

After all, that was the music that blared across the arena at Middle Tennessee State University when Moore County and South Fulton beat Coggins and Cosby for state championships in 1999 and 2000, respectively.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.