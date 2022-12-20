COSBY — To this day, Eric Coggins cannot listen to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” for too long.
After all, that was the music that blared across the arena at Middle Tennessee State University when Moore County and South Fulton beat Coggins and Cosby for state championships in 1999 and 2000, respectively.
Still, even amidst the pain of not bringing home a gold ball, Coggins can appreciate the uniqueness of those runs — of what they accomplished during his time as an Eagle.
“With Coach (Manney) Moore, one thing I remember was him really talking after the game,” Coggins said. “We were down and out and crying. He said that we wouldn’t realize it then, but that we had really accomplished something.”
Indeed the Eagles had.
And next month, when the current Eagles take on Hancock, Cosby will have both of those runner-up teams back in the gym for the inaugural installment of its “Legends on the Hill” series.
The night of recognition will be one of reunion and recognition for the 1999-2000 and 2000-01 teams.
But it will also cap off a long-awaited desire for Cosby coach Brian Stewart, who wanted to act on the Eagles’ storied tradition as soon as he walked in the door in May.
“Just walking by those trophy cases every day, seeing the silver balls and banners, I felt like it was past time to do something for those guys,” Stewart said. “Because they’ve made this place what it is.
“I mean the teams that came before them too, but really, those two (runner-up) teams seem to be the gold standard for what Cosby basketball is supposed to be.”
Two members of Stewart’s roster only solidified his decision, as Eric Coggins’ sons — senior Paxton and freshman Cruz — will take the floor soon after their father’s team is honored that night.
“Having Paxton and Cruz Coggins on my team and knowing their dad, Eric’s, contributions during his time, and talking to him about it — it was a no-brainer for me,” said Stewart.
Added Coggins: “It means a lot to me. That’s something I’ve always looked forward to as a dad, seeing your kids get to play together. And to see us recognized, it gives me a little bragging right, too.”
Stewart expounded on this initial plan by saying that there will be several other teams and individuals honored in the future as well — that this is only the beginning of what he hopes will become a long overdue period of awards and recognition for past Cosby greats.
“Maybe we’ll have to build another wing,” he said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to finding a place in the rafters for some of these things. It’s great they’re in a case out front. But the things they did here, to me, it warrants more.”
In honoring those achievements, though, Stewart also wants to make sure the mantle is passed to his team now.
That way, they all understand the storied history they walk past every day.
“We want to bring people back two to three times a year,” Stewart said. “And also be sure that we have those guys around our current team and program in the future.
“Because it’s so very important for the guys here to understand where this tradition comes from. This gives us a grand opportunity to do that.”
Coggins, as a three-time All-State selection, is a core piece of that tradition.
And even though Coggins’ memory of his final game still stings, his recollection of his days on The Hill are much brighter overall.
“I was blessed to play at the next level,” said Coggins. “Roane State and Milligan, different arenas and stuff like that.
“But I’ve never played in an atmosphere like what there is with Cosby high school basketball.”
