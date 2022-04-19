COSBY—Justin Hite, Cosby’s head baseball coach, released a statement on social media last week announcing his resignation effective at the end of the current school year. Hite, who teaches at Cosby, also serves as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles’ football team.
Hite has spent four years at the helm of Cosby’s baseball team slowly building the program to what is now a roster of more than 20 players. In this post, Hite said it was time to step away to be “dad” to his two young children. He also expressed his appreciation for the Cosby community.
“Four years ago I took over a program here at Cosby that had four players and just enough money to buy a half-dozen baseballs,” Hite wrote.
“Fast forward four years, and we have grown the program to over 20 kids, and a solid group of kids at that. I’ve always preached to the guys in my program to leave something better than you found it, and I believe we have done that here at Cosby.
“Cosby is a special place with a great group of young men in the baseball and football programs that I have been blessed to witness firsthand the last four years. The Cosby community is in good hands for the future with these young men. They will undoubtedly become great husbands, great fathers and great citizens in the community.”
Hite said spending more time with his family is the driving force behind his decision to step down. He spoke of a specific moment that set the wheels into motion.
“Coaching two sports while trying to be there for my family has been a tiring process. Earlier this season, on the bus ride back from yet another away game, I received a Facetime from my son. The purpose of the call was for him to tell me how he did in his game that same night; a game that I was not there to witness due to our game.
“This phone call set in motion the thoughts that it is just time. It’s time to step away and not miss the moments with my own children that I have inevitably had to do the last ten years with coaching. I’ve been ‘coach’ to hundreds of players, but I’m ‘dad’ to only two. If I get that wrong then I have completely missed the mark and have failed my greatest mission in life.
“You hear coaches saying ‘I’m leaving to spend more time with family,’ and rest assured that’s very true here, and the driving force behind my decision today. I will be taking another job closer to my children and one that allows me to focus on one sport.”
Hite thanked the administration at Cosby for giving him the opportunity to call Cosby home over the last four years. He expressed great appreciation for Cosby’s head football coach Kevin Hall, whom he called a friend above all else.
“I would be remiss to not thank the administration at Cosby, former Principal Patrick O’Neil, Principal Shawna Murrell, AD Will Lewis for the opportunity to call Cosby home for four years. Most importantly, and the person that makes this decision the hardest is Kevin Hall. Coach Hall has been a tremendous mentor, boss, but most importantly, friend. Coach Hall is without a doubt one of the finest men that I have ever known.”
Hite left some parting wisdom toward the end of his statement that elaborated on the need to support Cosby’s sports programs, especially football and Coach Hall. He encouraged all young athletes to seek out Hall’s tutelage on the gridiron.
“If you want an exit interview, or just a tell-all look at things here it is: This community needs to rally behind the Kevin Hall’s of the world. The football program he has built and put a stamp on, is one that you need to take immense pride with. He does things the right way, but most importantly he is teaching young men far more than football. As a father myself, the greatest compliment I can give is that I truly hope that the coaches in my son’s life are half the men of Coach Hall.
“You can search the world over and not find a better man than Kevin…and those are the men you rally around and build with. Let your son play football, commit to football in the summer, commit to football workouts if they’re not playing another sport…but most importantly…just play football. I promise you the lessons learned in the great game of football will carry throughout your child’s life.”
In closing, Hite thanked Cosby again for the opportunity and support he has received saying he is grateful for the time he has spent on The Hill. He turned his focus back to the job at hand and that is getting his team to host a regional tournament game this spring on the diamond. He promised to continue the push over the last month to accomplish that goal.
