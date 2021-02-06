SNEEDVILLE—The last time the Cosby Eagles ventured to Hancock County, they put together an improbable come from behind effort to snatch victory from the the clutches of the home standing Indians.
As the Eagles made their return trip on Friday, they knew they were in for a fight.
It wasn't quite as heated of a battle this time around, but Cosby did have to overcome a sluggish start to top Hancock County, 51-37, capping off another unbeaten run through the district.
With the win, Cosby (10-9, 8-0 District 2-A) locks up the regular season District 2-A title for the second consecutive year under head coach Kurt Brooks' leadership, and will play every district tournament game in front of its home crowd when the postseason starts in just over a week.
The Eagles rode momentum with lights out shooting from the bench to blowout the Indians in the second half.
The first quarter was tough for both teams to find a rhythm. After turning the ball over a combined seven times, the first points were scored on a 3-pointer from the Indians' Storm Ramsey.
Ramsey finished the game with 10 points and two threes in the loss against Cosby at home.
In their first meeting of the season, Cosby and Hancock County find themselves locked in a defensive slugfest. Friday's meeting would play out very similar, especially in the early going.
After Hancock County jumped out to an 8-0 lead, the Eagles were in foul trouble early. Riley Galler got the whistle two times within the first four minutes of the quarter, forcing Brooks to look to his bench to fill a spot for the already undersized Eagles.
“Losing Galler hurt us," Brooks said. "They had two big men down low and had us at a disadvantage because we don’t have Galler in. We had to make it a full court game from there and go as fast as we could."
The Indians held the Eagles in check by only allowing three points in the first quarter, as they took a 12-3 lead into the second quarter,
Cosby began to show life led behind Paxton Coggins and Trey Johnson.
Johnson and the Eagles finally took the lid off the basket and started to inch their way back into the game. Johnson would score six straight points from the free-throw line to pull the Eagles even with under a minute left in the first half.
Johnson would lead the Eagles in scoring with 23 points in the win on the road.
Corey Askew scored the final two baskets at the line to start the comeback. He ended the night with four points, all coming in the second quarter.
While the Eagles were locked down in the first, they locked down Hancock County in the second to take a 19-17 lead into the half.
As the Eagles went in the locker room with a two point lead, the Indians would continue to attack down low.
Chandler Ferguson started the third quarter with a quick basket to knot the game at 19-all early in the second half.
The Eagles found new life, suddenly forcing three-straight turnovers within 30 seconds, which led to a Johnson three and a lay up from Hayden Green.
Green would finish the night with eight points in the win on the road..
With Galler in foul trouble, the Eagles spread the floor and got their shooters open.
Paxton Coggins lit up the net with a quick, but much-needed scoring spurt. He buried three shots in succession from behind the arc to lift the Eagles to a 30-21 lead over the Indians.
"We were able to get some shooters around the key to help out Trey tonight,” Brooks said.
Coggins finished with 12 points on the night, draining four shots from 3-point range.
With the Eagles up nine, the Cosby faithful made Hancock County’s gym feel as if they were back at The Hill. The players fed off of the energy and continued to dominate the third quarter.
Cosby forced nine turnovers in the third quarter and, with Coggins’ strong shooting, was able to pull away late in the third to lead 36-25 at the end of the frame.
Hunter Hatfield looked to replicate the 30-plus point scoring performance he had in a near upset of the Eagles a year ago, but Cosby senior Hunter Workman kept him in check.
Hatfield still led the Indians in scoring, but only with 13 points in the loss.
“Workman answered the bell tonight for us," Brooks said. "Hunter brought energy. He was flying around on the boards tonight and sitting down and defending on defense. Not falling for the fakes. I can’t say how much he did for us by bringing the energy tonight.”
After a huge third quarter run the Eagles would keep the Indians in check in the fourth en route to a 51-37 win on the road.
