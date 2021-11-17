The 2020-21 basketball season had its ups and downs for the Cocke County Lady Red.
The program got off to a hot start, winning the annual Hardee’s Classic held in northeast Tennessee at David Crockett High School, but after that a brief hiatus seemed to upend any momentum they had built.
That was the theme for most of Chris Mintz’s first year with the Lady Red. Between navigating new pandemic protocols, no offseason to get properly acclimated to his new team, and absences all throughout the year, Mintz still helped guide the program to a third-place finish in the district.
“Last year was such an awkward year because we were switching players nearly every game,” Mintz said. “We never had a chance to get comfortable with each other. That’s not the case this year.
“I think we’re way ahead of where we were last year. Having an offseason and summer has been huge for us. Our girls have been committed and doing the things we’ve asked them to do. Hopefully it turns into being able to put it all out on the court.”
Now, with a full, mostly normal offseason, year two looks to be a big one under the second-year head coach.
Cocke County not only returns every starter from last year’s team, but every single player, plus the addition of new freshmen to help provide a boost to an already loaded roster.
“This summer really benefitted our young kids. Getting them some action against high school kids was key,” Mintz said. “I thought that’s what caused us to struggle last year, particularly with our bench. Our freshmen just weren’t ready to step in there yet.
“They’ve grown a lot since then, though, and now the freshmen that have come in this year got the benefit of a summer session. They’ll contribute and give us a pretty deep bench this year.”
Two sophomores that saw plenty of the floor a year ago were Halle Kitchen and Destiny Reece.
Kitchen showcased her ability to bury shots from long range if given an open look during her time off the bench, while Reece worked her way into a prominent role in the post.
“Halle is pushing for a starting spot right now. She’s had a really great summer. Destiny has killed the weight room, and is probably the strongest kid we’ve got. She was kind of like a baby deer last year, but now she’s grown into her body and is going to help us a lot.”
Reece has a chance to have an even bigger year in her sophomore campaign.
Last year she was a good compliment to starting center Paige Niethammer. While she still may come off the bench in the rotation, she stands the chance to give the Lady Red an even bigger boost in the post this season.
“Paige can get in foul trouble at times, so it’s nice to have someone like Destiny that can come in and compete with bigger girls,” Mintz said. “Having them both is very beneficial, especially when we play teams with two big girls. We can matchup with what they have.”
Last year Niethammer was a dominant presence in the paint. Her ability to not only dominate the boards but get close to the rim for high-percentage shots made her difficult to contain.
This year she’s expanded her game and could prove to be a matchup nightmare for most teams’ forwards with her ability to get up and down the floor, and stretch the floor with a newly developed jumper.
“After Christmas last year she pretty much dominated for us,” Mintz said. “Paige was a walking double-double every night and was a big part of our team and our success. She grew to a crazy good level from where she started the year. Now she’s running the floor and added a jump shot to her game. She’s trying to improve her game and I think she’s in store for a huge year.”
While Cocke County can certainly dominate the post with their two forwards at any point in the season, their strength remains in the backcourt. Particularly with their top four senior guards.
Jaylen Cofield, Camryn Halcomb, Gracie Gregg and Sydney Clevenger all entered the program as freshmen that played significant varsity minutes their first season. Gregg started most games her freshman season.
All four have started together since their sophomore seasons. They easily stand out as one of the most experienced groups in the east Tennessee region.
In their final year, though, it’s important for them to go out on a high note. Their time with the Lady Red has been full of highs and lows, but the group still has goals they’d like to accomplish before they leave.
“I’m sure they feel a little pressure. We didn’t have the year we wanted last year,” Mintz said. “It was a tough year. The hardest year I’ve ever had as a coach. I think it’s important for them to get into a rhythm this year. They don’t have to go out and do anything special. There’s no need for any of them to press.”
They all compliment the team’s style well, which has become a frenetic-paced offense and a tenacious defense that wants to force turnovers and score in a hurry.
The Lady Red have come accustomed to putting up points under Mintz’s leadership. That certainly was the case last year, as they had 10 games where they scored at least 60 points.
They expect to see even better results in points production this season, now that everyone is more familiar with the system and the team has added reliable depth to the fold.
“Just in the summer, working in our younger girls and having depth so we weren’t getting tired was a world of difference,” Mintz said. “We got faster than what we were last year. We actually had to slow the ball down a lot last year because we were so shorthanded.”
Although last year provided a top-three finish in the league, Cocke County will get acclimated to a new district slate this season.
The Lady Red will play a league schedule that includes Greeneville, Claiborne, Cherokee and Grainger, which comes as part the recent classification realignment done by the TSSAA to add a 4A classification.
Cocke County’s former district rivals — Jefferson County, Morristown East, Morristown West, Sevier County — were moved into the newest higher classification. Seymour and South-Doyle remained in 3A, but were moved out of district two.
“I’m looking forward to playing different people,” Mintz said. “I just learned our district last year, now I’ve got to start all over again. We got to see some of our new opponents over the summer. We played Cherokee and Greeneville. Got a little familiarity with them, but still some learning to do.”
With the season starting on Nov. 16, Cocke County’s first District 2-3A matchup comes on December 7, at home, against Cherokee.
