Walters State improved their win streak to 20 games on Wednesday afternoon with a 19-4 win over Southwest Virginia. With the victory, the Senators improved to 40-3 on the season.
Morristown native Kyle Lewis got the start on the mound for the Senators, throwing the first inning. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits while striking out one in his collegiate debut.
Walters State will be back in action on Friday, traveling to take on Cleveland State. It will be a doubleheader on Friday with first pitch set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.