Over a week ago, Cocke County High School made life chaotic for the state’s tenth-ranked team in the fourth quarter in a comeback win against Greeneville.
Once again, in the 2021-22 season’s most important game to date, the Lady Red did all it could to make a carbon copy comeback.
However, the No. 3 seeded Greeneville Lady Devils did just enough over the final minutes to hold on for a 60-56 win in Saturday’s District 2-3A Tournament semifinal over the No. 2 seed Lady Red. With its victory, Greeneville advanced to Monday’s title game against No. 1 seed Grainger, while the Lady Red fell to the consolation game against Cherokee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.