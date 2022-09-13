SEC AWARDS 1

Hendon Hooker and Byron Young took home SEC Awards this week, as they combined to help lead Tennessee past Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

 Tennessee Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee had two players earn Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday with quarterback Hendon Hooker being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and defensive end Byron Young garnering SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

The duo of Hooker and Young helped lead the Vols to a huge victory over then No. 17 Pittsburgh, marking the program’s first non-conference road win over a top-20 opponent since defeating No. 6 Miami back in 2003.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.