NEWPORT—It’s no secret the Cocke County Fighting Cocks play in a loaded district.
Between teams like Sevier County, Seymour, Pigeon Forge and Northview Academy, league play is tough on CCHS. So after a loss to Sevier County on Tuesday, the Fighting Cocks hoped to return home and get a win outside of its district on Thursday.
The Big Red also came into this week’s slate after a full week off with the county schools on spring break last week. Unfortunately, it showed on Thursday.
“Our guys were just gassed this match.” head coach Mitzy Hall said. “Having a week off really hurt us physically.”
Cocke County dropped a game in a 4-0 defeat against Daniel Boone on Thursday night, as the speedy Trailblazers pushed past CCHS for a win on the road.
Daniel Boone found the net first from Ryan Woomer.
Woomer was all over the field, scoring two goals in the first half in the win against Cocke County.
The Big Red had very few opportunities to score in the first half of the match.
“I believe it was just having that week off and not being conditioned well enough,” Hall said. “It was tough to stop Woomer from weaving his way through traffic.”
The Trailblazers scored once more and took a 3-0 lead into the break.
“Our strong suit is our defense,” assistant coach Darius Collins said. “Keeping our morale up and letting our guys know that they’re working their tails off.
“We’re working back into getting ourselves back in shape. We try to keep the mindset, defensively, that we are a win by one goal team.”
Although Daniel Boone scored three goals in the first half, Caleb Green showed up with a couple of huge saves to keep the Trailblazers from finding the net midway through the second half.
Daniel Boone’s playmakers were too much for the Big Red in the match and took a 4-0 win on the road back to Gray, Tenn.
“In sports you have to look at how your team responds after a loss.” Collins said. “We have to come out to practice tomorrow and bring some energy. We’ll have to have some more bounce in our step and more tempo. You need to rebuild and refocus. We have to finish each day 1-0. So tomorrow at practice we’ll figure out how to be 1-0.”
Cocke County will look to break back into the win column with a trip to Cherokee on Monday. Kick off is set for 6 p.m. in Rogersville, Tenn.
