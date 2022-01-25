Any loss is tough but this one was especially difficult for the Fighting Cocks. CCHS lost their game Monday evening by a final score of 61-60. The Volunteer Falcons knocked down a free throw with 1.3 seconds left in the game to earn the victory.
CCHS went toe to toe with the powerhouse in what has been a tough three game stretch. They have faced off against state ranked opponents Clinton, Greeneville and Volunteer in less than a week’s time.
The Fighting Cocks stormed back in the fourth quarter just when it looked like all hope was lost. The momentum in the game shifted in Cocke County’s favor with under 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Volunteer placed the ball in Andrew Knittel’s hands at the most crucial point of the game. Knittel drove into the paint and bounced a shot off the backboard with under 2 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.