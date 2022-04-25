NEWPORT—Cocke County High School Senior cheerleader Sophia Rouleau was the first CCHS student to be officially recruited by the University of Tennessee Spirit Program. Rouleau officially signed with UTK on April 14 in the CCHS gymnasium.
This is UTK’s first year of officially recruiting for their Spirit Program, which consists of their cheer team, dance team and mascots. The program won two consecutive National Championships in 2020 and 2021, and the CCHS Senior will join the 2022-23 roster.
Sophia started cheering at the age of four, as a participant in her local Upward Cheerleading program. Growing up, she cheered for Parrottsville Elementary and Cocke County Middle School Football, and she’ll graduate from CCHS as the Salutatorian of her class.
“When she sets her mind to something, she’s 110% in it,” said Nikki Coggins, Sophia’s mother.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her. As a single parent, you always hope that you are doing the very best that you can for your kid… and you hope that you’ve given them enough confidence and stability to not be afraid to go after their dreams. Now that her dream has come true, you can see on her face that she is so proud and she realizes that her hard work paid off.”
Sophia’s journey to a Division 1 athletics program came down to the wire, as the recruitment process required a video submission of Sophia performing specific stunts. The only catch: she had never performed any of the stunts listed. Sophia had only cheered with other girls, and had never performed single-base stunts, in which a single male cheerleader would do the lifting, as opposed to the group-base stunts with which she was familiar from her time on all-girls cheer teams. Sophia and her family reached out to a gym in Knoxville, met up with a few male cheerleaders who had experience with the stunts, and had the video completed in the same day.
“She met these guys for the first time. 15 minutes later, she’s doing stunts she’d never done with guys she’d never met. She submitted the video, and she ended up being chosen,” Coggins said of the experience.
At her signing in the CCHS gym, she was congratulated by her fellow CCHS cheerleaders, and by her coach, Regina Lane.
“Words just don’t even express what it means to me that she is going to be a UT Vol. If anybody is deserving, Sophia is deserving. It’s not just her talent; I mean she’s the salutatorian. It’s her whole package,” Lane said.
Sophia spoke briefly to the crowd at the signing, sharing her journey and thanking her family, her friends and her fellow cheerleaders.
“I’m so excited. I couldn’t have done it without the support from everybody. I can’t wait for the future,” Sophia said.
In addition to her own success, Sophia hopes her recruitment will inspire other Cocke County athletes to give it their all.
UTK’s Cheer Team won two UCA National Championships in 2020 and 2021, and their 2022-23 roster will carry a little bit of Cocke County Spirit by the name of Sophia Rouleau into their campaign for a third.
