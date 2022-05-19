NEWPORT—Cocke County High School has produced hundreds of athletes over the years, each succeeding in various fields from baseball and softball, to football, soccer, and running sports.
The 2022 class is no exception with more than a half dozen athletes signing letters of intent to continue their careers at various colleges. One athlete will chase her dreams by running cross country for Walters State Community College.
Chelsea Kelley poured in hundreds of hours of work to become a top-notch runner, one worthy of obtaining a scholarship to pursue her passion.
Kelley is coming off of a 2021 season that saw her named to the All-Conference team for Cocke County. A signing ceremony was recently held in her honor in front of hundreds of her peers who congratulated her for reaching the next level.
Dr. A.C. Willis spoke to the large crowd of students about the hard work it has taken for Kelley to clear her own hurdles and be deserving of such an opportunity.
“Everyone has their own obstacles, and something that I tell everyone that signs is that it isn’t just your athletic ability that gets you to the next level,” Willis said. “Chelsea has put in the hard work over the last four years at Cocke County High School. It takes a lot of hard work to get to this point. You have to be coachable, have good grades, be disciplined and be an overall great student and representative of Cocke County High School.
“Chelsea has probably worked harder than anyone to get to this point. She is going to do great things while representing herself, the high school and her coaches.”
Dr. Clay Blazer has served as the head coach of the cross country team for several seasons. He said that Kelley will go on to do great things in her college career.
“I want to echo the sentiments that Dr. Willis said. Chelsea has been a hard worker for four years, and we’re very proud of what she has been able to accomplish. We’re looking forward to her doing great things at Walters State,” he said.
Running at the college level wasn’t at the forefront of Kelley’s mind when she first put on the Cocke County jersey four years ago. As time went on and the accolades began to build, she realized that the hard work was paying off and could provide her with a path to higher education in the process.
“At first I had no idea that I'd run in a collegiate sport. I thought it would be something really awesome to do to get money for college,” Kelley said. “As soon as I got more into the sport itself, I pretty much decided it would be nice to go further on after high school. I worked extremely hard and talked to coaches, and actually have a friend that’s at Walters State running collegiately right now. I went to one of her meets and talked to one of the coaches.
“We talked about my times and what they have been in the past, and he said I would be perfect for their team. We continued our conversations and everything worked out. I had Tusculum and Walters State in mind but thought Walters State would be closer together as a team and community. Things felt more personal and not like I would just be a member of a team.”
Walters State started its program just a few short years ago but is already seeing success at the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Division II level.
The team finished 25th last season at the championships, and the Lady Senators closed out their season with a 10th place finish at the NJCAA Half Marathon Championships. Kelley has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on a team that is up and coming in the division.
Kelley’s family has provided her with a stable foundation, which has given her a platform and launching point to follow this path made possible by her athletic ability. She thanked them for the support they have provided throughout her life, especially over the last four years at CCHS.
“I am very blessed to have an amazing mother who came to every meet that she could. I am glad that she was able to support me and provide the money to support everything I’ve been able to do.
"My mother’s fiancé has treated me like the most amazing daughter and supported me just like my mother has. They've been an amazing support group for me as well as my grandparents. They have given me the confidence to move forward and do this. I am very blessed and happy to have them behind me.”
Kelley looks to hit the ground running this fall as the newest addition to the Lady Senator’s roster. She looks forward to the opportunity to prove herself while representing Cocke County and her family.
WSCC’s team is led by Head Coach Raymond Farmer and Assistant Coach David Haas. Kelley will join Cocke County graduate Megan Davis, who will be entering her sophomore year at the college. The two are shining examples of what the athletic programs at Cocke County are capable of producing.
