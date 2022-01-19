The 24th-ranked Tennessee basketball team held off in-state foe Vanderbilt Tuesday at Memorial Gymnasium, securing its sixth straight road win over the Commodores with a 68-60 victory.
Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee (12-5, 3-3 SEC) in scoring with 14 points, also grabbing six rebounds. Uros Plavsic, who was inserted into the starting lineup for the third time this season, scored a season-high 13 points and had seven rebounds in a season-high 21 minutes.
Kennedy Chandler filled the stat sheet with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block. Zakai Zeigler scored 11 points all at the free throw line, going 11-for-12 at the charity stripe. Zeigler also had four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.