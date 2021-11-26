PIGEON FORGE—The start 2021 season for the Cosby Lady Eagles is off to a rough start.
After falling to the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers on Tuesday in the Pigeon Forge Thanksgiving Tournament, the Lady Eagles were set to face the North Hall Lady Trojans.
Cosby’s strong defensive showing wasn’t enough for the sharpshooting Lady Trojans who pulled away late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Eagles, 57-52.
Both teams would trade the lead multiple times in the first quarter.
Kinley Coggins drained two three pointers to help give the Lady Eagles a 15-12 lead into the second quarter.
Coggins ended the day leading her team in scoring with 14 points and two steals.
After a rocky start, Cosby finally started to pull away from the Lady Trojans.
Ali Smith netted six of her 11 points in the opening minutes of the second quarter. She also led the team in steals with four and had one block in the loss.
The Lady Eagles defense forced North Hall to turn the ball over thirteen times in the first half.
Cosby went into the half with a 31-27 lead, but North Hall’s Rylee McCall and Kristina Peach helped the Lady Trojans back into the game.
McCall led her team in scoring with 21 points while Peach added in ten in the win.
Much like the first quarter, both teams swapped the lead but North Hall took command and took a 46-43 lead headed into the final quarter.
McCall drilled a three-pointer to stretch their lead to 49-43 at the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles were down by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter but a Shylee Shelton steal would help spark a comeback for Cosby.
Shelton would pour in 11 points, three steals, and one block in the 57-52 loss.
Cosby’s couldn’t find the sweet spot on the rim within the final minutes despite forcing North Hall to turn the ball over six times with three forced turnovers in the final two minutes.
The Lady Trojans would take the victory from Cosby, 57-52 in the Pigeon Forge Thanksgiving Tournament.
Cosby’s next matchup will be on the road to visit the Elizabethton Lady Cyclones.
NORTH HALL (57): Rylee McCall 21, Rylee Thompson 11, Kristina Peach 10, AB Gilleland 8, Amelia Shoemaker 5, AB Gilleland 2.
COSBY (52): Kinley Coggins 14, Ali Smith 12, Shylee Shelton 11, Katie Myers 5, Gracie Johnson 5, Alexis McGaha
