NEWPORT—The Fighting Cocks suffered another tough loss on the diamond Saturday afternoon as they fell 20-0 to the Morristown East Hurricanes. The defeat moved CCHS to 1-7 on the year, but the statistics show a much more unfortunate trend.
Cocke County has been outscored by their opponents 91-17 in their six losses this season. The Big Red dropped a close one to Gatlinburg-Pittman Friday night as they were defeated 10-9. The bats regressed in Saturday’s game as Cocke County was limited to just two hits. Andy Chrisman, CCHS head coach, said his team has lots to work on.
“We’ve got to get back in the batting cage and go back to work. Obviously what we’re doing right now isn’t working,” Chrisman said. “We have to find a way to have a better approach at the plate because most of their approaches aren’t very good right now. We’re not putting a lot of pressure on the other team and it goes back to practice. We have to put more work in and find a way to pressure the defense because we’re not right now.”
The swirling wind on Saturday wreaked havoc on fly balls, but the errors and miscues in the field compounded the issue for Cocke County. Morristown East hammered out 15 hits for the game and made major headway on the base paths. Young players in new positions is part of the equation, but Chrisman said that a lot of it comes down to the basics of the game.
“Youth is some of it, but no matter what age you are you should know where the ball is going. We’re just not playing very well in any facet of the game right now. We’re not pitching it well, we’re not playing good on defense and we’re not hitting it well. You would like to think that at least one of those areas could carry you for a little while until the others come along, but right now we’re just taking it on the chin every way you can take it.”
The first hit of the game for Cocke County came in the bottom of the first inning. A strikeout led off the inning, which was followed by a triple off the bat of sophomore Dylan Webb. Down 2-0 at the time, the Fighting Cocks looked to have something cooking. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning leaving Webb stranded at third. The only other hit off the game came from Isaac Dorsey in the bottom of the third.
Dorsey was the starting pitcher in the game and was chased with one out in the third inning. As the runs piled up it was easy to see the frustration growing for the coaching staff and players. Chrisman said his team has to find its fighting spirit even when things look bleak.
“It comes down to pride,” Chrisman said. “First you’ve got to have pride in the name on the front of the jersey and then you’ve got to have pride in the name on the back of the jersey. We have to respect the game enough and respect our program enough to fight no matter what the circumstances are.
“It’s a tough lesson to learn, especially if you feel like you can’t score and get down big. You have to find a reason to believe you can win and right now that’s what we’re searching for.”
Cocke County has the week off from conference play but still has road games against University, Anderson County and Clinton. The Fighting Cocks fell to University Monday evening by a final of 10-1.
The Big Red will return to district play on Monday, April 4 when they travel to Greeneville to take on the Greene Devils. Game two in the series will be played on Cocke County’s field on Tuesday, April 5. First pitch in that game will be tossed at 5 p.m.
