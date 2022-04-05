Following yet another series sweep of a top-10 opponent, top-ranked Tennessee returns to the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a Tuesday midweek matchup with Lipscomb.
The Volunteers have won a program record 19 straight games entering Tuesday's in-state battle with the Bisons after sweeping then No. 3/9 Vanderbilt in Nashville this past weekend.
The Vols will be looking to avenge a 4-1 loss to Lipscomb last season in Knoxville. UT had won six straight in the series prior to last year's defeat.
