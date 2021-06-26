NEWPORT—Anyone would be hard-pressed to find two more outstanding athletes than Cocke County High’s Jacob King and Morgan Blazer.
Both were recognized as All-State honorees in just one of the three sports they each competed in throughout their four years in high school, and were honored by Cocke County High School and Director of Athletics A.C. Willis for their accomplishments with All-State plaques that will hang in the lobby outside of the gymnasium.
CCHS has housed many outstanding athletes over the years, so much so that the institution is running out of real estate to hang plaques for newcomers like King and Blazer.
This year, the duo went on incredible runs to earn their spot on Cocke County’s hallowed walls.
King earned his All-State distinction at the TSSAA Class AAA State Wrestling Tournament over the winter. He became the program’s first male wrestler to earn a medal at the premier event, bringing a fitting end to a career filled with accomplishments over the years.
“Personally, this is probably the greatest goal I’ve ever completed,” King said in March. “Since I arrived on campus I knew that I’d have to set goals and push myself to achieve all I wanted to. For me to go into my senior year and complete such a large goal has meant a lot to me.”
Blazer earned her All-State distinction in cross country over the fall. She qualified for the TSSAA Large School State Tournament meet after finishing on the podium at the Section 1 Large School event. From there she posted a 10th place finish in the state meet, making her the first girls’ cross country runner to finish in the top 10 at the state meet in CCHS history.
Just by earning a bid for the event, Blazer was the first to compete at the state level since Jennifer Sauceman in 2000.
While she was honored for her All-State status in cross country, Blazer will have another plaque on the way.
To close out her senior year, Blazer earned three bids to the TSSAA Large School Track & Field State Meet, and earned a second All-State plaudit with an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 meter run to make her a two-time All-State honoree to rank her among the most elite to walk the halls at CCHS.
“Everything that’s happened this year is still very shocking to me, for that was never the goal,” Blazer said in May. “All I wanted was to try my best no matter what I was doing. I give all the glory to God because I could not have accomplished anything without his strength and guidance. I hope that my story will inspire future CCHS athletes to push themselves, give their best everyday, and never back down from competition.”
