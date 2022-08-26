COSBY — What the Cosby girls’ soccer team lacks in experience and roster size, it makes up for in competitiveness and enthusiasm.
The Lady Eagles have lived up to that, though not without some early and tiresome struggles.
COSBY — What the Cosby girls’ soccer team lacks in experience and roster size, it makes up for in competitiveness and enthusiasm.
The Lady Eagles have lived up to that, though not without some early and tiresome struggles.
They fell to Sevier County 6-1 on Tuesday, with Chloe Hance netting the only Lady Eagle goal with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first half.
They have also dropped their first five matches in total, the closest being a back-and-forth opener at Morristown West that the Trojans won 4-3.
Moreover, in three weekend matches at Rocky Top Sports World and the subsequent match against the Bearettes, the Lady Eagles have fallen by a combined score of 29-5.
Still, Tim Moss has been impressed with the way his team — half of which, by the way, has less than two years of soccer experience — has played thus far.
“We played well,” he said of Rocky Top through a text. “Didn’t win a game, but when all of the other teams have 20-plus players, we get worn out.”
“The only single A school we played was Cumberland Gap. They have 10 starting seniors, and if they don’t win state this year, it might be considered a losing year for them.”
Following its Sevier County loss, Cosby is looking to rest up before righting the ship against Claiborne County on August 30th.
“Our passing, and communication on the field is solid,” said Moss. “We played five games in seven days, the spirit of the team is high, but they need a down day, to rest. I hope to see a more energetic, recharged team after some easy, fun practices.”
He also hopes to see the return of Karissa Norris, a junior defender who Moss said is “a big part of the team and defense.”
The Lady Eagles face Claiborne County in an away match on Tuesday, then they will host Northview on Thursday at 6:30 before welcoming Cocke County to the Hill in the soccer edition of the “Battle of the Birds.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.