SMYRNA—Some crowning achievements can be easily forgotten over time.
Safe to say that won’t be the case with the Newport Grammar Warriors and their state title run.
In a county that’s starved for basketball, and holds it with the highest regard, bringing back a piece of hardware to that community that dubs you the state’s best will go a long way.
As it should. What the Warriors accomplished out of their weekend trip to Murfreesboro, Tenn. is nothing short of incredible.
Save for the fact that this season was nearly upended on more than one occasion due to the ongoing pandemic, or even that this year has been a struggle for athletic programs all across the state with strict guidelines put in place all season long. This group of young boys weathered everything that came their way to achieve every goal set out before them.
From Area 9-A champs, to Section 2-A champs, all the way to the state’s highest honor of winning the TMSAA Class A State Championship, these Warriors have done it all.
“This whole thing couldn’t have ended in any better way,” Newport Grammar coach Tim Dockery said. “These kids came in as sixth graders and stuck it out. We knew what kind of talent we had coming into the year. So, for these kids to see it through, you couldn’t ask for a better ending.”
The TMSAA is the middle school extension of the TSSAA. Newport Grammar’s championship victory over the weekend is the first for any school in the Cocke County area under the state of Tennessee’s athletic association.
What they accomplished over the weekend stretched far beyond the hardwood floors they graced in middle Tennessee, though.
When it comes to athletics, particularly basketball, Cocke County has many allegiances, which can often leave it competitively divided.
The Newport Grammar Warriors’ championship run seemed to have brought everyone together, though.
All week on social media, coaches, players and community members alike from all over the county expressed their support for the Warriors as they departed for Murfreesboro, Tenn. in search for a title.
What’s more, it wasn’t all that long ago that Newport Grammar graced the floor to a chorus of boos every time it made the county’s elementary basketball championship game. Now, years later, all of that has been seemingly forgotten by a tight-knit community that comes together and celebrates its own.
That’s the beautiful thing about sports, though. It can bring together even the most diverse of people to unify behind one cause.
For Newport Grammar this week, that cause was for a shot at immortality.
The Cocke County community has waited a long time for a high honor such as a state title. So it’s safe to say you can expect banners to be hung. Road signs to be placed. A parade at some points may not be out of the question, either.
And yet, even with all that and any more that may be planned to celebrate this monumental achievement, the community wouldn’t be any where close to overdoing it. Because what this group of young men had to overcome to reach the pinnacle of it all should never go unnoticed.
Despite everything thrown at them in what can only be described as the most challenging year organized athletics has ever faced, these young men fought through it all to attain their goals.
As they went on to close out the win, the 2020-21 Warriors put their mark on a program that’s already seen its fair share of successes for years to come.
To say there will never be another group like this year’s state championship winning team would be shortsighted, but there will always only be one first to do it.
