The regular season conference schedule for the Fighting Cocks came to a close Tuesday afternoon in their home game against the Claiborne County Bulldogs. The losing skid continued for the Big Red as they fell to the Bulldogs 10-0 in a five-inning affair.
Cocke County went without a hit until Dylan Webb’s double in the bottom of the fourth. The second and final hit of the game was an Ezekiel Cortez single in the bottom of the fifth.
Miscues proved costly for the Big Red once again with multiple hit batsmen and errors in the field. Cocke County has two game remaining on their schedule before district tournament play begins.
They will play their final home game on Monday night against the Northview Academy Cougars. It will be senior night for a Bryce Click and Chandler Gregg.
