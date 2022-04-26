The Lady Red Softball team held Senior Night on Monday to honor the three leaders of the team. Each player was presented with a special framed jersey that contained a jar of dirt from the high school’s field.
Pictured in the photo above from left to right are CCHS seniors Kimberly Ottinger, Kourtney Clevenger and Cadence Gregg. It was a true celebration as the Lady Red topped the Jefferson County Lady Patriots by a final score of 5-2.
