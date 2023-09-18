Photo of the 2023 Parrottsville Elementary volleyball team, which defended its 2022 elementary tournament title with another one last week. The Lady Parrots also claimed the regular season championship this season, as well as first place in the JV tournament.
Picture courtesy of Leigh Anne Kickliter
A look at the 2023 Cocke County Elementary Volleyball Tournament's All-Tournament team, with the selections as follows: Elizabeth Moss (Edgemont), Belinda Torres (Northwest), Emily McMahan & MaKayla Reed (Bridgeport), Zayleigh Spencer & Brinkley Seay (Cosby), Azariah Spurgeon, Sophia Summerlin and Lily Rich (Smoky Mountain) and Georgia Knight, Loretta Kickliter, Chloe Niethammer & Hannah Fisher (Parrottsville).
Picture courtesy of Leigh Anne Kickliter
A look at the Smoky Mountain Elementary varsity volleyball team, which claimed second place in last week's Cocke County Elementary Volleyball Tournament.
Picture courtesy of Leigh Anne Kickliter
The 2023 Parrottsville Elementary JV volleyball team, which claimed first place overall in the JV tournament last week.
Picture courtesy of Leigh Anne Kickliter
The 2023 Bridgeport Elementary JV volleyball team, which took second place in the junior varsity round of last week's Elementary Volleyball Tournament.
