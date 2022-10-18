COSBY — In two consecutive losses, slow starts have hindered the Cosby Eagles (3-5, 2-2).
Granted, those starts have stemmed partly from transportation issues, as both the Eagles and Cocke County have arrived late to some away games.
“Last week wasn’t as bad, but we got to Oakdale a little after 7,” said Cosby coach Kevin Hall. “Then we get to Unaka at 6:30, which would normally be okay, but we had to change far away from the field. And by the time we start warming up, it’s 7:00.
“It’s been tough getting where we need to go on time.”
So this week, in preparation for a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Sale Creek, Hall has two game plans — one for the game and one for getting there.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good plan this week,” he summarized. “Should be able to do what we need to do.”
Regardless of the off-field issues, though, Hall is reiterating a clear message to his Eagles this week: Stay locked in no matter what.
“That’s what we’ve got to do, but that’s tough with teenagers,” he said. “We’ve got to get locked in and focused. Step up and overcome it.”
“We’ve got to be prepared to play right off the bus,” he added. “Two weeks in a row we’ve gotten off the bus, stretched, thrown the ball a couple times and had to go play. We’re apparently not very good at that.
“But we’ve got to be prepared to play from the get-go. Can’t come out flat, can’t take anything for granted. We’ve got to be more prepared to play from the start of the game.”
And this week, the Eagles will be stepping off the bus in Sale Creek (3-5, 2-2) to face a Panther team that dealt them a 57-6 loss last season in Cosby.
Still, as with a lot of Cosby games this season, this one looks and feels far different this year as opposed to 2021.
“We feel a lot better about it this year than we did last year,” said Hall. “But they were a very good team last year, and we were still learning. We’ve come a long way, and I feel like with a good week of practice, this is a winnable one for us.”
In order to come out on top, Cosby will look to shut down a Panther offense that features a run-heavy attack with two bruising tailbacks.
Summarized Hall: “We’ve got to tackle this week.”
Defensively, the Panthers bring an odd front with a single safety over the top.
“They’re not a bad team on either side of the ball,” said Hall. “But we feel like we can get some good matchups.
“We’ve got a good chance to get us one Friday.”
