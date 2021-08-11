NEWPORT—With week one of the high school football season just a week away, the inaugural Gateway to the Smokies Jamboree will take center stage in Cocke County this Friday.
In mid-July both Cosby and Cocke County high schools made official the plans to host a football jamboree at Larry Williams Stadium, the first of what school officials hope will be many after the first one takes place ahead of the 2021 season.
“This is something we’ve talked about for a while, and think this is a great way to open the football season,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said back in July.
“It can be nothing but good for the both of us. We can get together, have a good day of work and hopefully make a little money for our programs while doing so,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall added.
Friday's event will be four quarters, and will feature both the CCHS and Cosby high school football programs, along with Dobyns-Bennett’s high school freshman team and the pee wee football programs from Newport and Dandridge.
The final quarter of the night’s event will feature Cosby and Cocke County’s varsity teams squaring off for a 12-minute quarter.
At halftime of the jamboree there will be punt, pass and kick competitions held between the attending programs. Both Cosby and Cocke County high school cheerleading squads will also perform at the event.
Tickets to the jamboree will be $5 per person. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. with the first quarter beginning at 6 p.m.
The night will begin with the pee-wee programs playing first in the first quarter, and will end with CCHS and Cosby's varsity teams taking the field in the fourth quarter
Both Cosby and Cocke County officially open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20, and both will be on the road. Cocke County will be at former region rival Cherokee, while Cosby will make the trek to Sunbright to start the year.
