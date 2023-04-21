KODAK — Jeferson Cervellon splashed the ball into the net at Northview Academy on Thursday night.
It was his fourth goal of the day and eighth in 48 hours, giving Cocke County a 6-0 lead over NVA after Cervellon had led the way to a 9-1 win over Carter two days earlier.
It was his 41st goal of the season, too, leaving him just three shy of tying the TSSAA single-season record with two games left to play before the district tournament starts.
And it was one of the lasting marks of a historic week, as the Fighting Cocks followed their first-ever win over Carter by blanking Northview 8-0 to clinch their first home district semifinal game in program history in the first year under James Groat.
They will face the Cougars again in that playoff game, the winner of which will advance on to the District 2-3A championship — which would mark Cocke County’s first district title appearance in boys’ soccer history.
That is, of course, after they finish the regular season.
Still, while those opportunities await, Cervellon did not seem to be thinking about the future after his final goal on Thursday.
Nor was he considering the historic ramifications of his own success.
Instead, with a smile on his face and the sun at his back, Cervellon focused on celebrating with those around him — including Anthony Steinbacher, the senior stabilizer to his freshman flame.
Cervellon held out his hands, and Steinbacher reciprocated with a low-five.
That moment encapsulated the transformation that has taken place this season — one that would not have been nearly as goal-heavy without Cervellon or his offensive counterparts, Corn and Leo Campos, and one that may not have happened at all if not for the leadership and recruiting work of Steinbacher and Morgan Pittman.
Ironically enough, though, the effects that have resulted through this season — Cervellon’s success, an unprecedented 13-2 record, new postseason achievements — began with three simple items: a soccer ball, a notebook and the same Cocke County bucket hat that Groat wore on Thursday night.
Fitting new faces
As he reflected from underneath a wide brim, Groat could still recall the simple approach that he and assistant Ben Clevenger took for Freshman Day at Cocke County High School.
“Everybody had nice setups and t-shirts,” said Groat with a chuckle, recalling the day he went to pitch the idea of soccer participation to future high school students. “We had a notebook and a soccer ball and put a Cocke County hat on it. It was an embarrassing setup, but we recruited some awesome people.”
Indeed they did, with Steinbacher and Pittman pulling in several possibilities — Cervellon being one of them.
“We just always look for the best team possible and want to represent the school in the best way,” summarized Steinbacher. “Our duty is to look for better talent — iron sharpens iron.”
The approach worked, as Groat quickly found when he got through tryouts and began moving players around.
One of those moving pieces was Steinbacher, who remained unbothered when his coach switched around his position and several others once Cervellon joined the team.
“He was center forward last year, and all they were told was to kick the ball over the top to Anthony,” said Groat. “Well, when Jef came in, we moved him to center mid, and Anthony said not a word.
“I get on him a lot, but that’s sacrifice as a team captain. That right there is special to me.”
“I think we just didn’t have the chemistry,” explained Steinbacher of last season. “We were all over the place. So we’ve just been trying to find the best position for everybody. But to get better, you’ve got to get used to playing one position.”
They all have, with Groat sticking to his lineup constantly.
And it has worked.
So has Steinbacher’s bonding approach — inviting teammates over for FIFA tournaments — and his shift to midfield, where Groat said he has “excelled” this season.
Case in point: Steinbacher’s two goals Monday night, as he gave CCHS an early cushion against the Hornets.
“I like to be a passer,“ said Steinbacher, “and Jef is an excellent finisher. So I’ll be wherever the team needs me.”
Such selflessness has helped carry the Big Red, whether displayed through Steinbacher’s position move or other offensive players’ willingness to share the ball.
All of it, when done right, comes together in perfect harmony — before it is crushed by the verbal avalanche that pours out of Groat at each timeout.
But, as always, there is a method to the madness.
‘Always pushing us’
When listening to the tyrannical tirade that spews out of Groat’s grimacing face during breaks, one would think his team might be down by eight or 10 goals — perhaps even ready to forfeit.
Instead, through this past week, a quick look at the scoreboard showed CCHS ahead by four and three, respectively, during his speeches.
In those rants, Groat talked of this being “their time,” of it being his team’s chance to right wrongs against opponents who have not respected CCHS in the past.
Then, with the same breath, he proceeded to grind them into dust, talking in such a sharp way that one could not help but picture hot metal rubbing long enough to cause a spark — iron sharpening iron.
In other words? That cutting, chip-applying tactic — along with the discipline Groat has introduced — has helped drive this team’s success.
“When he came here, he asked why we haven’t won in the past,” said CCHS senior Marcelo Vargas. “I said it was coaching problems. But he doesn’t think it’s him specifically — he thinks it’s the discipline he gives us, what he enforces that makes us a great team.
“Other coaches, we could not show up to practice on certain days, and they would be fine with it. Coach Groat? 100 push-ups, lap, something like that. He’s always pushing us.”
“This,” added Groat, “has been the easiest soccer teaching job I’ve ever had. These boys know how to play. The key is to get in their face like I did and keep them motivated and keep them rolling.”
And so long as that is achieved, Groat could care less about the perception of his coaching style.
‘The sky is the limit’
Now, Groat and the Fighting Cocks turn their attention to their final two games of the regular season against Claiborne and Cosby.
He insisted that everyone will play, but that he still wants to give plenty of chances to his main offensive weapons to keep up their confidence.
Then, CCHS will look toward another matchup toward Northview — a game that could serve as a springboard into a long and prosperous postseason run.
But first, the past 48-72 hours will be cherished and relived — at least until next week.
“It means a lot,” said Groat, his eyes growing misty as he thought of his current team and all his former Cosby players in one moment. “I love this game and these boys and everybody that’s ever laced ‘em up for me.
“We have an awesome opportunity to make noise. As long as we keep staying humble and playing with a chip on our shoulder, the sky is the limit.”
