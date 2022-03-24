On the heels of the Tennessee men's basketball team's 27-win campaign, highlighted by an SEC Tournament championship, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White on Thursday announced that he has extended Rick Barnes' contract through the 2026-27 season.
Barnes has now led the Volunteers to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. This year's SEC Tournament title was just the fifth in program history—and the first since 1979.
In program history, Tennessee has six seasons of 26 or more wins, and Barnes has been the Vols' head coach for three of those six campaigns (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22).
For the second time in Barnes' seven-year tenure, the Vols (27-8) spent the entire season ranked in the AP Top 25—ascending as high as No. 5 in the postseason poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.