NEWPORT — Dewayne Simpson can still remember his unofficial introduction to Cocke County football.
As a freshman in 1987, he ran a curl route for Morristown East during a home game against the Fighting Cocks.
After making the grab, Simpson took a hard hit that was delivered with a stern message: “Welcome to the IMAC, freshman.”
Simpson doesn’t remember who said those specific words, only that the entire defensive back group backed them up in a 37-0 rout.
That night, Simpson met Scotty Dykes for the first time.
They have been friends ever since, seeing each other through the years when Simpson would work as a referee for Dykes’ son’s games at Hardin Valley.
And now, instead of taking hits from CCHS defensive backs, Simpson has started coaching them — along with wide receivers, that is.
He began the role this spring, joining the staff as a new and vibrant face on the team.
Dykes said his positivity has made an instant impact, as has Simpson’s presence in the school building and on the track as an assistant there as well.
“To have someone that played college ball, who’s from here and knows the traditions of the old IMAC and what Cocke County used to be, that’s huge,” said Dykes. “He has one of those personalities that’s engaging and super positive.”
Added track coach Daniel Dudley: “He has a big energy presence, and he relates really well with the kids. They’ve already taken to him and really like him.
“He’s a detail-oriented guy. Helps with block starts, just the little things. And it gives another set of eyes to help and give feedback.”
But to understand Simpson’s full range of impact, as well as his goals here, one must first understand his full background.
And that begins with a nickname that has practically preceded Simpson’s arrival: “Poochie.”
Simpson said the nickname can be traced back to his days playing 1980s little league football in Morristown.
He mentioned it was given in honor of his mother, who was called the same thing.
“The nicknames come from the parents,” explained Simpson. “When you have 50 kids and three coaches, I guess it’s just easier to say, ‘We’ll call you after your momma.’”
As a member of that 1980s team, Simpson watched as another lifelong nickname — “Little Man” — was bestowed on his teammate, James Stewart.
Stewart, of course, went on to become the third-leading rusher in Tennessee football history from 1991 to 1994 before he played nine seasons of NFL football.
And he and Simpson still talk to this day.
But Simpson’s trajectory — which was headed in similar fashion, as he began his collegiate career in Knoxville after a standout career as a Hurricane — quickly veered in a different direction.
He wound up at Gardner-Webb, where he won a national title and received a business degree in four years.
Then, his Canadian football debut was cut short when he was sent packing by Montreal in the final round of cuts.
Like many aspects of his life, Simpson, 50, labeled the results of his football career as “a God thing.”
Now, when reflecting on his journey to CCHS, Simpson offers the same perspective about his presence in Newport.
“God knows,” said Simpson, “that certain people need to be at certain places.”
Which is why, when Simpson received a call from A.C. Willis after six years coaching at Lincoln Heights Middle School, he was excited about the opportunity.
He has shown as much in his first few weeks, bubbling with personality and energy starting on the first day of spring practice.
“I think he brings a whole new level of intensity to the team,” said linebacker Carson Devotie, who has also witnessed Simpson’s impact on the track team. “He’s like that hype guy, you know? He brings the energy to every practice for sure. That’s a noticeable change that we’ve had.
“The day he got on campus, just screaming, getting everybody into it. We haven’t really seen that around here.”
That carried into the Red and Black game, where Simpson chided players for arriving later than expected for warmups.
It played right into Simpson’s coaching style, as his detail-oriented approach has already helped in football and track.
“It means a lot, and people may not realize it, but the small things add up,” said Devotie. “We had a lot of football games last year that we lost because of those things.
“So we start breaking those things down before the season, it will definitely benefit us.”
But for Simpson, his role goes beyond the field or the track.
“I think I’m here to not only coach, but to inspire kids,” he said. “Trying to be that big brother or dad to look for and show them the right way — that athletics can take you far, but you’ve got to have education.”
In football terms, a key piece of Simpson’s education came that night in 1987, when he was smashed on an early route against Cocke County.
So, the question had to be asked: who would beat whom, Dykes or Simpson, if the two were to ever square off one-on-one?
“He says he can get me with some Isotoner gloves,” said Simpson of Dykes with a chuckle. “I said I don’t think it will happen. But we’ll never know.”
What does he know, though? The potential within the walls at his new school — and Simpson is not afraid to share it.
“I love kids and love coaching, and here at Cocke County, we’ve got kids in the hallways that I’m going to try to get out here,” said Simpson. “Football, golf, the whole athletic thing.”
“We’ve got a lot of young, good athletes,” he added. “Once we get the basics, everything will fall into place. And once they buy in, Cocke County is going to be special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.