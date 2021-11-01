Fresh off an open week, a well-rested Tennessee team was back inside the Anderson Training Center on Monday morning to begin preparations for an important SEC East battle against No. 18 Kentucky this weekend.
Head coach Josh Heupel, tight end Jacob Warren and wide receiver JaVonta Payton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Vols' matchup with the 18th-ranked Wildcats.
"Huge week here, obviously, as we push forward to Kentucky. Good football team, they play extremely well at home," Heupel said. "Huge test for us to go on the road, night ball game, should be a great environment. One that our kids are looking forward to."
Payton said the team feels rested and ready for the November stretch run, which begins 7 p.m. Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington.
