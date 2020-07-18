DALLAS—Tennessee sophomore Eric Gray has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top collegiate running back, the SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday.
Gray, a native of Memphis, closed the 2019 season in spectacular fashion, racking up 366 yards and four touchdowns in the final two games of the year. He earned most valuable player honors of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl with a game-high 120 yards rushing, the game-winning score and the recovery of a key onside kick.
Gray finished his freshman campaign with 539 yards rushing on 101 carries to go along with 13 receptions and five total scores. Off the field, Gray earned SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades as a kinesiology major.
The SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee.
The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
