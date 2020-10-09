COSBY—While it's the end of the regular season, the year still isn't done for the Cosby High Lady Eagles.
However, the group will have to quickly shake off a 4-0 loss to Alcoa before heading into the District 2-A Tournament next week.
"All of this falls on me," Cosby coach James Groat said. "I got out-coached in all aspects of the game. We're going to take the weekend off to rest up and heal. We'll come back Monday and watch film to get ready for the tournament on Tuesday."
On Thursday, Alcoa (5-6-1, 3-0 District 2-A) topped Cosby (8-3-1, 2-1 District 2-A) to secure its fourth consecutive regular season district crown since Class A and Class AA were split out of their joint classification ahead of the 2017 season.
With the victory, Alcoa will host Austin-East, while Cosby hosts Gatlinburg-Pittman in the semifinals of next week's District 2-A Tournament. Cosby and G-P will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond Large Field.
It took all of 13 minutes to make the difference in the Lady Tornadoes' victory on Thursday.
Both teams battled through a scoreless tie in the first 34 minutes. Bonnie Lauderback broke the stalemate in the 35th minute, giving Alcoa a 1-0 lead going into the half.
Two minutes into the second half, she added to the lead.
Lauderback got free for her second goal of the night in the 42nd minute to make it a 2-0 lead. By the 48th minute, a ball jostled in the box found its way into the net to make it a 3-0 advantage for the Lady Tornadoes.
"That second goal pretty much changed the game," Groat said. "We would liked to have had that 13 minutes back, for sure. I thought our girls played hard. If you take that 13 minutes out it definitely shows.
"Playing a team like Alcoa, you can't give up a two-goal lead. It's tough to get it back, if you do. That's the reason they go to the state tournament every year. They're a strong team that doesn't give up much."
Lauderback would get a hat trick out of the evening with a goal in the 65th minute, putting the final touches on the 4-0 clean sheet over the Lady Eagles.
While Cosby struggled offensively, getting shutout for just the second time all season, Alcoa's back line had a lot to do with the Lady Eagles' struggles.
Cosby had the first three shots on goal of the game, and put pressure on Alcoa's keeper, but couldn't find a good enough opportunity to get a shot off that could find the back of the net.
"We can score goals, but we just didn't execute up front," Groat said. "We needed to be precise on through-balls and we just weren't hitting them today. That's where we needed to excel.
"Alcoa doesn't use a sweeper like all the other teams we play. You can't dribble through them either. That's why you have to be successful passing and getting through-balls past their back line to give yourself a chance to score."
While Thursday was just the eighth time the program has been shutout in the last four years, it was Alcoa's third clean sheet in its last four games.
Cosby's attack has undergone a change this season.
After using a 4-3-3 formation the last three years with three strikers out in front of the formation, the Lady Eagles have shifted to a 4-4-2 to help supplement their back line and midfield in 2020.
Seniors Leah Murray and Leia Groat have still produced despite working without a third forward for the first time in the high school careers.
However, facing back lines like the one they took on against Alcoa has proven to be a tall task for the duo that's led the program in scoring the last four years.
"Those girls are beat up," Groat said. "We're running a rotation of 13 players, as compared to the 17 we rotated last year. We've played 12 games, and my two forwards have played all 80 minutes of each one. Truth be told, I'm shocked they can still go at this point."
With focus shifting to the postseason, the Lady Eagles turn their attention to reseting and preparing for another long postseason run.
They'll open the District 2-A Tournament on Tuesday in the semifinal round. A victory secures a bid to the Region 1-A Tournament the following week. The loser of Tuesday's matchup will see their season come to a close.
