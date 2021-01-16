MORRISTOWN—The Cocke County Lady Red have began the new year on a hot streak winning three consecutive times, the second time they’ve done so this season.
It was a business trip for the Cocke County Lady Red as they came away with a 73-64 comeback win over the Morristown East Lady Hurricanes for a crucial win in league play.
The Lady Red scored the final 19 points in the three minutes to overcome an 11-point deficit to get the win on the road.
Cocke County (10-6, 3-2 District 2-AAA) jumped off to a 4-0 lead to start off the game and kept a strong defensive intensity throughout the quarter, winning the turnover battle 11 to three.
Sydney Clevenger had the hot hand for the Lady Red on Friday night, netting six of her 23 points in the first quarter.
The Lady Red had seven players on the score sheet with Paige Neithammer adding 16 points, and a strong performance from freshman Destiny Reese, pouring in seven of her own.
The second quarter Morristown East clawed its way back into the ballgame, led by Sable Burnside and Sarah King. King was a threat from all sides of the ball for Cocke County, scoring 20 points while her teammate, Burnside, led her team in scoring with 21 by the end of the night.
Cocke County took a 33-28 lead into the half while losing the turnover battle four to three.
“I thought we did a really good job in the first quarter.” Lady Red coach Chris Mintz said. “We were frustrating them a little bit, but in the second quarter we let them get back into it. We told them at the half we have to be more consistent and those shots will fall.”
Morristown East looked like a different team coming out of the locker room to start off the third quarter. King and Burnside hit back to back threes to edge themselves in front and take a 34-33 lead over the Lady Red.
As both teams traded the lead back and forth the Lady ‘Canes looked to King and her hot hand to stretch their lead out to eight headed into the fourth quarter.
“We were turning around and losing our man and giving them open shots. It felt like King would never miss, it seemed like every shot their team threw up it was going in.” Mintz said about the rocky third quarter.
As the Lady ‘Canes had the early lead in the fourth, Cocke County looked like the same team they were in the first. Forcing the Morristown East to turn the ball over 10 times with three-straight within the final three minutes left in the game.
Neither team found the bottom of the net within the first three minutes of the final quarter, but as Morristown East would score the Lady Red would inch their way back.
With four minutes left, the Lady Red had a fire lit underneath them as Jaylen Cofield hit a 2-point bucket and a big free-throw after being fouled that swung the momentum to Cocke County.
After the Cofield three point play, the Lady Red relied on their 3-point shooting to get them a shot at the lead.
Gracie Gregg nailed a 3-pointer, and after a Lady ‘Canes turnover Clevenger added her own three to bring CCHS within four with under two minutes left.
The Lady Red forced Morristown East into panic mode, forcing three-straight turnovers and committing fouls to give Camryn Halcomb and Gracie Gregg free points from the charity stripe.
With Gregg icing the game with the final two free-throws, the Lady Red would score 19 straight points within the final minutes of the fourth to beat Morristown East, 73-64.
