Memphis coach Penny Hardaway gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.

The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. North Carolina State men’s basketball also was put on probation in the IARP’s first decision in December 2021.

