Cocke County football coach Scotty Dykes yells instructions to his team during Friday night's region loss to Heritage. The Fighting Cocks will look to rebound this week in a non-region battle against Seymour.
NEWPORT — Given the injuries that piled up last Friday against Heritage, Cocke County enters its Seymour matchup with more than a little uncertainty about its roster.
Lineman Jackson Clark’s status is unknown. So is that of safety Donovan Ramsey. Quarterback Baylor Baxter is “day-to-day,” per Scotty Dykes, and they are hopeful in the possibility of lineman Cris Flockhart’s return.
“We’re still facing a lot of questions ourselves,” summarized Dykes.
There is, however, one certainty for Cocke County in the loss of Ben Watts, whose high school football career is over after his fifth concussion on Friday night.
“An unfortunate situation, but he’ll be with us,” said Dykes. “We’re going to make him an assistant coach because he’s one of the guys that knows everything we’re doing offensively and defensively, so he’ll be a good resource for the kids. It’s a tough loss for us.”
Not only did Watts lead CCHS in tackles against Jefferson County with 5.5 — he also was one of three players to speak up after the game, reminding teammates to focus going into the Heritage game.
“His leadership and physical play will be missed tremendously,” said Dykes. “He’s the kind of kid and kind of player that you don’t replace immediately.”
Still, as mentioned, Watts will remain a resource on the Fighting Cocks’ sideline.
But what will that sideline look like on Friday night? That isn’t certain, as Dykes mentioned they should know more by this afternoon or Thursday.
With those questions come contingency plans, as CCHS prepares to face a Seymour team that is 2-1 coming off a 41-20 win over Volunteer.
“Obviously we won’t have two or three game plans, but we want to be able to say, ‘Hey, if this guy can’t play, this guy can,’” he said. “As of right now, we just have to have several different ideas of how we approach it.”
Offensively, that means knowing that play calling will remain similar whether CCHS is led by Baxter or sophomore Ethan Fine, the only other quarterback on the roster.
Dykes mentioned that Fine throws well and that they’ll be going against a defense that, schematically, is the same as what Heritage ran.
Defensively, CCHS (1-2) is preparing for a team that likes to run.
The Eagles boast several weapons in the backfield, as they’ve replaced bell cow Brendan Harris with the likes of Kai Thompson and Braydon Oliver, among others.
They are also led by a young quarterback in freshman Madden Guffey, who has thrown for 224 yards and three touchdowns so far, per 5Star Preps.
No matter who is dressed out, Cocke County will look to shut down Seymour in a hurry — and will carry the same mindset, no matter what, into Friday’s 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Seymour.
“We go in with a ‘next guy up’ mentality,” said Dykes. “That’s all we can do. We’ll go in, and the guys that are healthy and with us, we’ll practice and prepare them, and we’ll go from there.”
