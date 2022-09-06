CCHS FB 1

Cocke County football coach Scotty Dykes yells instructions to his team during Friday night's region loss to Heritage. The Fighting Cocks will look to rebound this week in a non-region battle against Seymour. 

 Jake Nichols

NEWPORT — Given the injuries that piled up last Friday against Heritage, Cocke County enters its Seymour matchup with more than a little uncertainty about its roster.

Lineman Jackson Clark’s status is unknown. So is that of safety Donovan Ramsey. Quarterback Baylor Baxter is “day-to-day,” per Scotty Dykes, and they are hopeful in the possibility of lineman Cris Flockhart’s return.

