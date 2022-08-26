On Thursday night, Brody Williams got the first real look at his 2022 Cosby Middle School football team.
The Eagles lost 38-16 to Church Hill Middle School — yet Williams was still left with an optimistic feeling.
Entering halftime, Cosby trailed 30-8.
The Eagles bounced back, though, scoring a touchdown with a two-point conversion coming out of the locker room. They also wound up with the ball with eight minutes left — still a solid opportunity to go clinch a win.
The greatest miscommunications came on two deep balls that Rogersville took for touchdowns, as well as a Matthew McMahon interception for which Williams took the blame.
“Not many people will say this in a 22-point loss, but I’m as proud as I can be of my kids,” said Williams. “You’re down 22 at half. The score is 30-8. They could have dropped their heads, could have given up on me and done a lot of things that wouldn’t have been good. But they decided to come back out with fire.”
Williams mentioned that he was extremely impressed with the running abilities of Maki Bell (5-yard touchdown with conversion), Jackson Brannon (8-yard touchdown run), David Baker and McMahon.
In the preseason, Williams noted McMahon’s impressive football I.Q. — and the eighth-grader showed it on Thursday.
“He did what I expected of him,” said Williams. “He was a coach on the field. You can’t ask for more than that, especially at the quarterback position.”
Cosby also saw the first career interception for Cayden Williams, who had never played a game of organized football before Thursday, as well as two total turnovers on defense.
Now, the Eagles must perform a quick turnaround to prepare for a Monday night matchup against North Greene — which Williams said should be a better test for his team.
Still, he made sure to reiterate the pride he carried from Thursday.
“They were a 50-kid team,” he said. “And we fought right with them, with the 20-something kids we’ve got, for all four quarters.
But this game on Monday, it’s going to be a better test for us. Hopefully we can compete really well there.”
