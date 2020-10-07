COSBY—Not since 2013 has the Cosby Lady Eagles high school volleyball program made an appearance in the region leg of the postseason.
In 2020, the streak comes to an end.
Despite falling to Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-7) in Tuesday's District 2-A Championship match, the Lady Eagles are on their way to next week's Region 1-A Tournament after finishing runner-up in their district this season.
"Just hearing that we're going to the region tournament gives me butterflies," Cosby interim coach Kim Dykes said. "I'm really proud of our girls. We've improved a lot from the start of the season. We still didn't play the best that we could've, tonight. But it was still an improvement from where we ended the season."
Cosby wound up in Tuesday's district title match by default after its scheduled first round opponent, Jellico, had to withdraw from the postseason due to COVID-19 exposure.
The two teams split their regular season matches, and were set to play for a spot in the league title game and upcoming region tournament on Monday.
The season extending is almost a divine intervention for the Cosby volleyball program.
After an early season hiatus that spanned roughly two weeks, the team didn't get to play its full schedule. While those were games the team couldn't get back, they'll likely accept the trade-off with a regional bid to keep their postseason hopes alive.
"We're going to be that Cinderella story," Dykes said. "We started off having a rough season and missed some games in the middle of the year. But we're here now. We're going to work hard over the next week to be prepared, and we're going to come out swinging."
After Tuesday's match, Cosby had six different players earn postseason accolades from District 2-A.
Junior Chesney Barnes was honored as the league's Hitter of the Year, and placed on the league's All-District Team for the 2020 season.
"I'm extremely proud of her," Dykes said. "She's come a long way from where she started the season. She works hard on and off the court, and has put in the time to be successful."
Lexie Barnes, Kynslee Dykes and Aaliyah Shelton were all named to the All-District 2-A Tournament Team. Lexie Barnes was also an honorable mention to the regular season All-District 2-A team, alongside Katie Myers and Shylee Weeks.
Cosby will be back at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday, Oct. 13, as it will take on District 1-A champion South Greene to open next week's Region 1-A Tournament.
G-P held serve early in the first set, building a 17-6 lead in quick fashion.
Cadence Akers led the Lady Highlanders with three kills to open the match, and a pair of aces to add on to the early lead. She would go on to finish the match with a team-high nine kills in the match.
Cosby got the deficit back down to 10 at 19-9, but could come no closer. Gatlinburg-Pittman closed out the set, 25-12, to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
After a dismal opening set, the Lady Eagles came out with a better energy in the second.
Cosby led 11-9 early on, and made G-P fight to reclaim the lead after taking an early 2-0 advantage.
"I think our nerves got the best of us in that first set," Dykes said. "Before we started the second set, I just told them we've worked hard to get here, and all I can do is be your cheerleader on the sidelines. You've got to do this for yourselves."
The Lady Highlanders would eventually persevere, though. After tying the set at 12-12, G-P embarked on an 11-2 run to lead 23-15 late in the frame. Cosby would eat into the deficit by a point, but a pair of kills from Sydney McCarty would give the Lady Highlanders the set, and a 2-0 lead in the match.
With momentum on its side, Gatlinburg-Pittman made the third and final set a quick one.
Make play after play around the net, G-P rushed out to a 9-4 lead before scoring 11-unanswered and holding a 20-4 advantage.
Cosby scored three more times before the Lady Highlanders put the finishing touches on the set, and the match with a 25-7 victory in set three to take the match, 3-0.
"We fought hard, and I'm proud of that," Dykes said. "I think we got a little gassed by the third set, but I still am proud of their effort and the improvement we've continued to show."
