CCHS VB 1

Cocke County’s Shayna Williams (6) sets up to hit the ball over the net against Pigeon Forge High School at Cocke County High School Monday, September 19, 2022.

 John Sudbrink

NEWPORT — Shayna Williams swung her right fist through the hall to open Cocke County’s second set against Pigeon Forge on Monday.

Then, Williams did the same thing again. And again. And again. And again.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.