NEWPORT — Shayna Williams swung her right fist through the hall to open Cocke County’s second set against Pigeon Forge on Monday.
Then, Williams did the same thing again. And again. And again. And again.
Williams totaled 14 straight serves in that set. The rest of the Lady Red responded in kind, as CCHS took a 13-0 lead.
“That is big time,” said Cocke County volleyball coach Heather Williams. “She is a super consistent server. Definitely got us ahead.”
The Lady Red parlayed the effort into a three-set win, beating Pigeon Forge 25-16, 25-6 and 25-16.
They kept rolling on Tuesday with another three-set win, this time over the Heritage Home Scholars: 25-11, 25-9 and 25-17.
Paige Niethammer totaled 13 kills and seven blocks on Tuesday, with Williams adding 10 assists and six blocks.
Finally, on Thursday, the Lady Red ran into trouble in their second matchup against Seymour this season — a team they lost to in a Tri-Match earlier in the year.
Thursday’s match was consistently back-and-forth, with CCHS winning the first set 25-22 before Seymour took the second set 25-15.
Undeterred, Cocke County responded by winning the third set 25-13.
But the Lady Eagles clawed back, taking the fourth set 25-16 to force a fifth set that they won 15-11.
Cocke County will look to regroup next week.
The Lady Red host Chuckey Doak and West Greene on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, then the district tournament begins the following week on October 3rd.
