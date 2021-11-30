NEWPORT—Victory Lanes bowling alley recently hosted its 25th annual 9 pin — No Tap All Star tournament. In the tournament bowlers were paired with local All-Star bowlers from Victory Lanes.
Things got exciting quickly when tournament contestant Craig Osborne of Knoxville bowled 11 strikes in a row and fell just short of a natural 300 game, ending with a 297.
Not to be outdone, local All Star Bryant Ottinger did bowl a natural 300 a few minutes later, the fifth of his career. For his mighty feat Ottinger won $100.
The championship roll-off was held on Sunday and local bowler Dwayne Evans, owner of Wild Child Performance Products took home the trophy along with his All-Star Zan Taylor. Taylor is a 25 time All-Star.
The All Star tournament was sponsored by Tammy and Jabo Francis of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.