KINGSPORT—To send participants and compete in the annual Knox-area Interscholastic Swim League championship meet is always an honorable accolade for swimmers in the east Tennessee area.
Over the previous weekend, Cocke County sent six to compete in one of the biggest swim events in east Tennessee. Morgan Blazer, Laura Mathers, Hannah Perrigan, Bethelle Rush, Felicity Brew and Rainer Schaefer-Huff all represented the Cocke County swim team at the meet.
With 22 teams competing at the event, Cocke County placed 16th with the six swimmers it sent.
Blazer and Rush had two of the top performances on the day.
Blazer brought home a third-place outing in the first session’s 200 yard freestyle event, and followed it up with an eighth in the second session. She also placed third — out of 42 swimmers — and 11th — out of 82 swimmers — in the 100 yard freestyle event.
Rush had three top 10 outings, as well, placing fifth — out of 52 — and ninth — out of 93 — in the 50 yard freestyle event between both sessions. She also finished ninth in the first session’s 100 yard freestyle event.
Mathers had an 18th place finish in the 200 yard freestyle, and 29th in the 50 yard freestyle.
Schaeffer-Huff placed 18th — out of 43 — in the first session’s 50 yard freestyle and event, and followed it up with a 26th — out of 79 — in the second session. He was also a 13th-place finisher in the first session’s 100 yard breast stroke.
Cocke County’s relay teams also had solid outings at the KISL tournament.
The team of Blazer, Perrigan and Mathers finished third in the first session’s 400 yard freestyle relay, and followed with a seventh place effort in the second session.
The team of Rush, Perrigan and Blazer fifth place finish in the first session’s 200 yard medley relay, and an eighth in the second session.
