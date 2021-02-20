Thursday night provided a lot of new storyline as the regular season is just a week away from coming to a close.
A pair of matchups between unbeaten teams highlighted the night, as the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts prevailed over the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens, and the Bridgeport Rockets stunned the Northwest Patriots.
The defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens suffered their second loss of the season on Thursday night, as well. They fell to the Parrottsville Parrotts in a rematch of last year’s title game.
As the season was supposed to close on Thursday, make-up games now occupy the schedule before the postseason begins.
Games from the Feb. 1 date remain to be played, as well as a Feb. 4 matchup between Grassy Fork and Centerview before the regular season is complete.
BRIDGEPORT 44, NORTHWEST 8 (GIRLS)
For the second time in three nights the Bridgeport Lady Rockets dashed out to an early lead for a dominating victory.
On Thursday, the Lady Rockets dismantled the Northwest Lady Patriots, 44-8, to close the week on a high note.
Madylyn Bible led all scorers in the win with 18 points, as she was one of seven Lady Rockets to post scoring figures on the night.
Jordan Smith led Northwest’s scoring efforts with five points.
Bridgeport led 21-3 after the first, and carried a commanding 27-3 lead into the half after holding Northwest scoreless through the second period.
Bible, who had 10 in the first quarter, had her night end early after scoring eight more in the third.
The Lady Rockets led 42-6 after the third before closing out the 36-point win on the road on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT (44): Madylyn Bible 18, Emma Potter 6, Ava Wheeler 6, Hannah Linderman 6, Kenadee Langford 4, Brianna London 2, Haley Webber 2.
NORTHWEST (8): Jordan Smith 5, Hannah Smith 3.
BRIDGEPORT 28, NORTHWEST 24 (BOYS)
For the first time all season, the Northwest Patriots didn’t finish the night with a victory.
Instead, the Bridgeport Rockets came in and pulled out the upset, upending the previously unbeaten Patriots, 28-24, on Thursday night.
Devonte Wigfall led Bridgeport in scoring with 10 points. David Carver finished with a game-high 14 points in favor of Northwest.
Both team were locked in a tight battle from start to finish.
Bridgeport led 8-7 after the first, and carried a 17-14 lead into the half. Carver had all seven of the Patriots’ points in the second, including a pair of 3-point field goals.
Northwest trimmed the Rockets’ lead down to one, 21-20, by the end of the third. It wouldn’t be enough, though.
The Rockets did enough to hold off Northwest down the stretch, coming away with the four-point win on the road.
BRIDGEPORT (28): Devonte Wigfall 10, Raeshon Palmer 8, Zander Ball 3, Karson Manning 3, Blake Worex 2, Hayden Smith 2.
NORTHWEST (24): David Carver 14, Leo Campos Nuci 5, Cornelio Campos Nuci 3, Benito Torres 2.
CENTERVIEW 47, DEL RIO 5 (GIRLS)
Putting together an impressive performance to finish the week the Centerview Lady Falcons emerged victorious in dominating fashion on Thursday.
Centerview took down the Del Rio Lady Trojans in a 47-5 rout at home.
Cadence Phillips led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 16 points, while Mason McMahan also reached double figures with 13.
Perhaps most impressive was Centerview’s defensive performance, as it limited one of the league’s top scorers, Hannah Strange, to just three points on the night.
Centerview led 27-2 after the first quarter, and carried a 36-5 lead into the half. Phillips and McMahan combined for 16 points in the opening frame. Each would see limited action in the second half.
The Lady Falcons continued to pull away in the second half, holding Del Rio scoreless over the final 12 minutes.
With a 43-5 lead going into the fourth, Centerview close out the win by a 42-point margin on Thursday.
CENTERVIEW (47): Cadence Phillips 16, Mason McMahan 13, Abby Zajac 8, Emma Barrett 4, Abbi Rogers 2, Caroline Lloyd 2, Kylie Vinson 2.
DEL RIO (5): Hannah Strange 3, Layla Bradley 2.
CENTERVIEW 48, DEL RIO 31 (BOYS)
With a third-quarter scoring onslaught, the Centerview Falcons pulled away in the second half for a 48-31 victory over the Del Rio Trojans on Thursday.
Brady Calfee led the way for the Falcons with 17 points. Chris Emery also notched double figures in scoring with 12 points.
Elijah Hembree led Del Rio’s scoring efforts with a game-high 22 points.
Centerview led 9-7 after the first quarter, and carried a narrow 18-15 lead into the half.
The Falcons blew the game open in the third, though. They put up 18 points coming out of the half, taking a 36-22 lead in the fourth.
Continuing to stretch their advantage in the final six minutes, the Falcons went on to close out the win by 17.
CENTERVIEW (48): Brady Calfee 17, Chris Emery 12, Dylan Turner 7, Ethan Hurely 7, Ethan McCracken 3, Logan Helton 2.
DEL RIO (31): Elijah Hembree 22, Eli Roberts 5, Marcus Paulette 2, Logan Bowlin 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 49, GRASSY FORK 43 (GIRLS)
Pushed to the bring, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts held off the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens to remain unbeaten on the season.
Thursday night was a proving moment for the Lady Parrotts, as they continue their quest for yet another league crown in 2021.
Blakelyn Clevenger led Parrottsville in scoring in its 49-43 victory over Grassy Fork on Thursday. She had a team-high 16 points, while Brooklyn Clevenger finished with 14, and Adisen McNealy rounded out the night with 10, giving the Lady Parrotts a trio of players to finish in double figures.
Shylee Shelton led Grassy Fork with a game-high scoring total of 22 points. Alexis McGaha joined her in double figures with 10.
Parrottsville opened the night with a 12-11 lead after one, and took a 28-21 lead into the half. Led by three 3-point field goals from Brooklyn Clevenger, the Lady Parrotts buried four shots from behind the arc to obtain their halftime advantage.
Grassy Fork clamped down on the defensive end in the third, which tied the game at 32-all going into the fourth.
The defending champs weathered the storm, though, as Blakelyn Clevenger put up nine of her team-high 16 points in the final frame to help guide Parrottsville past the Lady Ravens.
PARROTTSVILLE (49): Blakelyn Clevenger 16, Brooklyn Clevenger 14, Adisen McNealy 10, Abby Niethammer 6, Mallory Nease 2, Kate Kickliter 1.
GRASSY FORK (43): Shylee Shelton 22, Alexis McGaha 10, Madison Miller 4, Chloe Hance 4, Kyla Moore 3.
PARROTTSVILLE 53, GRASSY FORK 28 (BOYS)
Needing to avoid a fourth loss on the season, the Parrottsville Parrotts put together a dominating performance against the defending league champions for a 53-28 victory on their home floor.
Logan Hommel led the Parrotts in scoring with a game-high 18 points. Tyson Webb also reached double figures with 10.
Draiden Sneed led the Grassy Fork Ravens in scoring with seven points.
Parrottsville held an 18-7 lead after one, and carried a commanding 28-9 advantage into the half. As a team, the Parrotts connected on four 3-point field goals in the first half.
The lead continued to grow as Parrottsville continued to clamp down on the defensive end, while putting up the points on the offensive end.
The Parrotts led 41-16 at the end of the third before going on to close out the win on Thursday.
PARROTTSVILLE (53): Logan Hommel 18, Tyson Webb 10, Donovan Ramsey 6, Daniel Price 6, Alex Fine 4, Waylon Fox 4, Colton Sane 2, Dylan Fox 2, Ethan Nease 1.
GRASSY FORK (28): Draiden Sneed 7, Trevor LaRue 6, Spencer Moore 4, C.J. Vance 3, Cruz Coggins 3, Cooper Davis 2, Brayden Boyd 2, Ben Benton 1.
EDGEMONT 33, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 15 (GIRLS)
Behind from the opening tip, the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears couldn’t overcome the Edgemont Lady Panthers’ strong start to the night.
Edgemont opened the game on a 9-0 run, and maintained a lead through the first three quarters before putting the finishing touches on a 33-15 win over the visiting Lady Bears on Thursday.
Kenley Jones led all scorers with an 11-point effort for Edgemont. Tessa Clark and Azariah Spurgeon each co-led Smoky Mountain in scoring with four points apiece.
Up by nine after the first, Edgemont went into the half holding a 15-7 lead.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to double digits with a 20-10 advantage going into the fourth. Squashing any hopes of a comeback, Edgemont put up 13 points in the final six minutes to close out the 18-point victory.
EDGEMONT (33): Kenley Jones 11, Kate Watson 7, Jaylen Moore 6, Lakelynn Fowler 5, Caylessa Williamson 2, Tearra Denton 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (15): Tessa Clark 4, Azariah Spurgeon 4, Jacey Ball 3, Kassie Davis 3, Alyssa Susalla 1.
EDGEMONT 47, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 15 (BOYS)
While the Edgemont Panthers got off to a strong start, it was their defensive dominance in the second half that close out Thursday night’s 47-15 victory over the Smoky Mountain Bears.
Edgemont shutout the Bears in the second half, outscoring them 19-0 over the final 12 minutes.
Jerome Cofield led the Panthers in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Julien Welcome joined him in double figures with 15. Christian Walsh led the Bears with seven points.
Edgemont led 15-8 after the first period, and went into the half holding a 28-15 advantage.
From there, the night belonged to the Panthers.
Edgemont strengthened its lead to a 42-15 advantage at the end of the third before closing the night with a 32-point triumph.
EDGEMONT (47): Jerome Cofield 16, Julien Welcome 15, Tyson Sutton 6, Jarvis Scipio 4, Jayden Marshall 2, Lincoln Chambers 2, Noah Clark 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (15): Christian Walsh 7, Bryer Henderson 4, Kyler Ogle 2, Tucker Whaley 2.
